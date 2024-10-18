How to watch and listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An SEC matchup that has been eagerly anticipated by the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC), this Saturday afternoon, the team will head to Knoxville for a Top 15 clash against the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC).

Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and kick-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Neyland Stadium Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE) | Home: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Last week, the Volunteers faced a struggling Florida team and narrowly clinched a victory, needing overtime to secure a 23-17 win. Florida had the initial possession in overtime but missed a 47-yard field goal, shifting momentum in favor of the Volunteers.

Dylan Sampson sealed the victory with a game-winning touchdown, marking his third rushing score of the day. For the season, he has accumulated 699 rushing yards at an impressive 5.9 yards per carry, placing him second in the nation with 15 touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava, the 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman quarterback, averages 203.2 yards per game with a completion rate of 65.7% and a 7-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He is also a threat on the ground, adding 135 rushing yards this season. Donte Thornton Jr. serves as their deep threat; the 6-foot-5 senior has recorded just nine receptions but has amassed 295 yards, averaging an astonishing 32.8 yards per catch along with three touchdowns. Squirrel White is more of a possession receiver, with 20 catches totaling 230 yards this year.

Tennessee ranks 9th in scoring offense, averaging 42.2 points per game, while their defense boasts a remarkable 4th place in the nation, allowing just 10.7 points per game. Will Brooks leads the team in tackles from his safety position with 29 and has also registered an interception this season. The Volunteers have recorded 12 sacks, with 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott leading the way with 2.5. Their defensive unit has also achieved three interceptions, credited to three different players.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Jalen Milroe stands out as one of the fastest quarterbacks in the nation, boasting 319 rushing yards and an impressive 11 rushing touchdowns this season. His passing stats are equally strong, as he completes 72.7% of his throws and averages 247.2 yards per game. Over six games, he holds a 12-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Leading the receiving corps for Alabama is the dynamic 17-year-old Ryan Williams, who tops the team with 23 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns.

Although he stands just 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, his exceptional speed and agility allow him to consistently evade SEC defenders. The ground game is spearheaded by Jam Miller, a junior who has been a part of the Tide for the past two seasons but is now taking on the role of the primary running back. Miller leads the team with 360 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Alabama ranks 10th in the nation in scoring, averaging 41.7 points per game, while their defense is positioned 43rd, allowing 20.8 points per game. The defense has tallied 14 sacks this season, with linebacker Que Robinson leading the charge with four.

Jihaad Campbell has also been a key contributor, anchoring the middle of the field with 51 tackles, one interception, and 1.5 sacks. The defensive unit has recorded six interceptions, with cornerback Domani Jackson at the forefront with two picks and four pass break-ups.

