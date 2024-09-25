How to watch and listen to Temple Owls vs Army Black Knights 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Temple Owls vs Army Black Knights NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Army Black Knights (3-0) are set to face a conference rival as they head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Temple Owls (1-3) in an AAC clash on Thursday night.

Army has kicked off their 2024 campaign with an impressive 3-0 record, marking their first season in the AAC and showcasing a significantly improved offense.

The Black Knights are coming off a short week to challenge Temple, who recently secured their first win of the season by overcoming Utah State as home underdogs, bringing their record to 1-3. Have the Owls turned their season around? Or will Army continue its winning ways in the conference, looking to make a statement in its new surroundings?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Temple Owls vs Army Black Knights NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Temple Owls vs Army Black Knights: Date and kick-off time

The Owls will take on Black Knights in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Thursday, September 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Temple Owls vs Army Black Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Temple Owls vs Army Black Knights

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE) | Away: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Temple Owls vs Army Black Knights team news & key players

Temple Owls team news

Evan Simon is making his second start of the season and successfully led his team to a victory at home. He has started to establish a strong offensive identity, completing 65.4% of his passes for seven touchdowns while also contributing on the ground with 22 rushes for 53 yards.

Dante Wright, an electrifying receiver, has tallied 352 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. The team’s leading rusher is Antwain Littleton, who has accumulated 146 yards at an average of 3.7 yards per carry but is still searching for his first touchdown of the season.

On the defensive front, DJ Woodbury Sr. is the standout performer, racking up 38 tackles, far surpassing his nearest teammate, who has only 24. Woodbury has also notched a sack, while fellow linebacker Tyquan King has contributed two of the six total sacks recorded by the defense.

Army Black Knights team news

Bryson Daily, the Black Knights' quarterback, appears significantly more at ease in the offensive scheme this season compared to his struggles in 2023. While he has only attempted 17 passes thus far, he has made a strong impact on the ground, accumulating an impressive six yards per carry over 54 rushes, including two rushing touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Kalib Fortner stands out as the team’s leading tackler, amassing 14 tackles this season. Despite their overall defensive prowess, Army has yet to record a single sack in their first three games. However, they have managed to secure four interceptions, with each pick coming from a different defender. Notably, safety Max Didomenico has been a key contributor with an interception, two pass deflections, and 11 tackles from his position in the secondary.

