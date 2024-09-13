How to watch and listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The undefeated TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) kick off their Big 12 Conference slate this weekend as they welcome the UCF Knights (2-0) to town.
TCU enters the matchup fresh off a dominant 45-0 shutout against the LIU Sharks, while UCF rides the momentum of a convincing 45-14 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights CFB game, plus plenty more.
TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights: Date and kick-off time
The TCU Horned Frogs will take on UCF Knights in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
|Date
|Saturday, September 14, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|Location
|Fort Worth, Texas
How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (color analyst)
Streaming service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (NE), 952 (CAR) | Away: 386 (NE), 976 (CAR)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights team news
TCU Horned Frogs team news
In two outings for the Horned Frogs, Josh Hoover has been the driving force behind the offense, amassing 620 passing yards (an average of 310.0 per game) with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a sharp 71.6% completion rate.
On the ground, Cam Cook has made an impact, racking up 139 rushing yards (averaging 4.2 yards per carry) and punching in four touchdowns across both games.
Meanwhile, in the passing game, Savion Williams has been a key target, hauling in 16 receptions from 23 passes for 154 yards and finding the end zone once.
UCF Knights team news
In two outings, RJ Harvey has been unstoppable on the ground, racking up 268 rushing yards (an impressive 134.0 per game) while crossing the goal line six times.
Myles Montgomery has also made his mark with 128 rushing yards (64.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He’s shown his versatility, snagging one reception for 49 yards and adding a touchdown through the air.
In the passing game, K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 333 yards (166.5 per game), with two touchdowns, one interception, and a solid 65.5% completion rate across two games.
