How to watch and listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The undefeated TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) kick off their Big 12 Conference slate this weekend as they welcome the UCF Knights (2-0) to town.

TCU enters the matchup fresh off a dominant 45-0 shutout against the LIU Sharks, while UCF rides the momentum of a convincing 45-14 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights: Date and kick-off time

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on UCF Knights in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Amon G. Carter Stadium Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (NE), 952 (CAR) | Away: 386 (NE), 976 (CAR)

TCU Horned Frogs vs UCF Knights team news

TCU Horned Frogs team news

In two outings for the Horned Frogs, Josh Hoover has been the driving force behind the offense, amassing 620 passing yards (an average of 310.0 per game) with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a sharp 71.6% completion rate.

On the ground, Cam Cook has made an impact, racking up 139 rushing yards (averaging 4.2 yards per carry) and punching in four touchdowns across both games.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Savion Williams has been a key target, hauling in 16 receptions from 23 passes for 154 yards and finding the end zone once.

UCF Knights team news

In two outings, RJ Harvey has been unstoppable on the ground, racking up 268 rushing yards (an impressive 134.0 per game) while crossing the goal line six times.

Myles Montgomery has also made his mark with 128 rushing yards (64.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He’s shown his versatility, snagging one reception for 49 yards and adding a touchdown through the air.

In the passing game, K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 333 yards (166.5 per game), with two touchdowns, one interception, and a solid 65.5% completion rate across two games.

