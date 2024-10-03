How to watch and listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch TCU Horned Frogs versus Houston Cougars NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the country’s strongest pass defenses will lock horns when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2), boasting the 19th-best pass defense in college football, face off against the Houston Cougars (1-4), who hold the 11th-ranked pass defense, at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The TCU will take on Houston in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Amon G. Carter Stadium Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 970 (NE), 380 (CAR) | Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars team news & key players

TCU Horned Frogs team news

In five appearances for the Horned Frogs, Josh Hoover has spearheaded the offense, throwing for 1,774 yards (averaging 354.8 yards per game) with 14 touchdown passes, four interceptions, and a 69.8% completion rate. Bech has been a key target, catching 35 passes (seven per game) for 647 yards and six touchdowns over five games.

On the ground, Cam Cook has rushed for 259 yards (averaging 51.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has also made his mark in the passing game, recording 322 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches. Defensively, Jamel Johnson has been a standout, contributing 28 tackles across five games.

Houston Cougars team news

The standout player on Houston’s roster, at least in terms of recognition, is quarterback Donovan Smith. Despite offseason speculation about his potential as an NFL prospect, the senior has underperformed, completing less than 64% of his passes with only two touchdowns and five interceptions.

While Smith is known for his mobility, he has struggled to make an impact in that area as well, tallying just 158 rushing yards and two scores.

Houston’s real strength, however, lies in their top-40 defense. Safety A.J. Haulcy and middle linebacker Jamal Morris are tied for the team lead in tackles with 23 each.

Haulcy, who notched 98 tackles last season (the most on the team), has continued his strong play, adding four pass breakups last year and already grabbing three this season along with an interception.

Up front, the defensive line pairing of Anthony Holmes Jr. and Keith Cooper (a Tulane transfer) has combined for 18 quarterback pressures and four sacks. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood has a reputation for building strong defenses, and Houston is no exception under his leadership.

More college football news and coverage