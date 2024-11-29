Everything you need to know on how to watch Syracuse Orange vs Miami Hurricanes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Syracuse football's inaugural regular season under head coach Fran Brown has been nothing short of remarkable, and it reaches its conclusion on Saturday afternoon with a high-stakes Atlantic Coast Conference showdown.

Syracuse Orange vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and kick-off time

The Orange will take on Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Kirk Morrison (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Syracuse Orange vs Miami Hurricanes

Audio Stream: Home: 390 (CAR), 980 (NE) | Away: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Syracuse Orange vs Miami Hurricanes team news & key players

Syracuse Orange team news

Syracuse has quietly pieced together an impressive campaign. The Orange are putting up 31.7 points and 454 total yards per outing. Quarterback Kyle McCord has been the linchpin of this offense, throwing for 3,946 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 65.3% completion rate. The receiving corps has shown remarkable balance, with Oronde Gadsden tallying 810 yards and five touchdowns on 65 catches and Jackson Meeks adding 801 yards and five scores on 66 receptions.

In the backfield, LeQuint Allen has been a steady presence, racking up 819 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 189 carries. Syracuse's offense has the firepower to put points on the board against Miami, but the key question will be whether they can keep pace with the Hurricanes' high-octane attack.

Miami Hurricanes team news

Miami boasts a powerhouse offense, arguably the finest in the ACC, averaging an eye-popping 44.7 points and 541.5 yards per game. Leading the charge is Heisman contender Cam Ward, who has lit up defenses with 3,774 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions while completing 67.2% of his passes.

Out wide, Xavier Restrepo has been the go-to target, amassing 979 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 60 receptions. On the ground, Damien Martinez anchors the rushing attack with 739 yards and eight scores on 135 carries. Miami's offense is relentless, capable of scoring against any defense, posing a significant challenge for the Orange.

