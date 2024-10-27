Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Steelers versus Giants 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As we wrap up Week 8 of the NFL season, an interconference showdown is set to unfold in the Steel City. The New York Giants are traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Monday Night Football clash.

New York is coming off their second consecutive defeat, struggling to muster any offensive momentum in their recent matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the loss, the Giants' record now stands at 2-5, placing them at the bottom of the NFC East and three games behind the Washington Commanders for the division lead.

The game against Philadelphia started scoreless after the first quarter, but the Giants quickly fell behind, allowing two touchdowns in under five minutes during the second quarter, trailing 14-0. They managed to narrow the gap to 14-3 at halftime but never got closer for the remainder of the game.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh is riding a two-game winning streak after a dominant victory over the New York Jets at home last Sunday night, keeping them competitive in the AFC North. The Steelers head into this week with a solid 5-2 record, tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the top position in the division.

In their game against the Jets, Pittsburgh fell behind 7-3 after the first quarter and 15-6 in the closing minute of the first half, but they scored a touchdown just before halftime to cut the deficit to two points. The Steelers then exploded for 10 points in just 34 seconds during the third quarter, taking a 23-15 lead into the final quarter, where they continued to dominate to secure the blowout win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants NFL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, October 27 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 823 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

After a dominant performance where Russell Wilson and the Steelers' offense overwhelmed the New York Jets, Pittsburgh is heavily favored to secure a victory in their next matchup.

This season, Wilson has completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing three rushing yards. Kyle Allen has made one pass attempt, completing it for 19 yards. Najee Harris leads the ground attack with 117 carries for 478 yards and two touchdowns. Following him are Jaylen Warren with 32 carries for 105 yards and Cordarrelle Patterson with 16 carries for 92 yards.

In the receiving department, George Pickens stands out with 31 receptions for 474 yards and one score. Pat Freiermuth has contributed with 24 catches totaling 245 yards and two touchdowns, while Calvin Austin III has 11 grabs for 203 yards and a touchdown. Harris has also made a significant impact in the passing game with 14 receptions for 135 yards.

Chris Boswell has been perfect on special teams, successfully converting all 14 extra point attempts and 19 of 20 field goals, with a long of 57 yards this season.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Cook Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Elliott Safety Questionable Back D. Johnson Wide Receiver Out Ribs N. Herbig Linebacker Questionable Hamstring J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles C. Patterson Running Back Questionable Ankle D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck M. Wright Kicker Injured Reserve Shoulder Z. Frazier Center Questionable Ankle T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Adams Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Averett Cornerback Out Undisclosed

New York Giants team news

Daniel Jones has completed 150 of 240 passes, amassing 1,442 yards with six touchdown throws and four interceptions while facing 21 sacks this season. He ranks third on the team with 50 rushing attempts for 184 yards. Devin Singletary leads the ground game with 61 carries, yielding 239 yards and two touchdowns. Following him is Tyrone Tracy Jr., who has recorded 53 carries for 231 yards and one score.

Among the receiving corps, rookie Malik Nabers is second on the team with 39 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns. Wan’Dale Robinson leads the team with 43 catches, totaling 303 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Slayton has made 25 receptions for 312 yards and one touchdown, while Theo Johnson has 11 catches for 106 yards, and Tracy Jr. adds another 14 receptions for 108 yards, marking them as the only players on the Giants with over 100 receiving yards this season.

Graham Gano has yet to attempt an extra point but has successfully made both of his field goal attempts, with a long of 50 yards. Meanwhile, Jamie Gillan missed his only extra point try and has not attempted any field goals this year. Greg Joseph, on the other hand, has been perfect on extra points, going six for six, and has made nine of 12 field goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards this season.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed C. Flott Cornerback Questionable Groin R. Anderson Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Cornerback Questionable Ankle S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed G. Gano Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist K. Thibodeaux Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist B. Burns Linebacker Questionable Groin A. Jackson Cornerback Questionable Neck D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Questionable Hip L. Cager Tight End Questionable Undisclosed S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle J. Gillan Punter Questionable Hamstring A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Eluemunor Offensive Lineman Questionable Hip

