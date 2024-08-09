How to watch and listen today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Steelers versus Texans NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will move one step closer to officially kicking off their 2024 NFL campaign on Friday as they welcome the Houston Texans in Pittsburgh for Week 1 of the preseason.

Houston took part in the Hall of Fame Game and fell short 21-17 to the Bears in a game that ended prematurely due to severe thunderstorms in Canton, Ohio last Thursday.

The Steelers, meanwhile, will look to build on another solid campaign after finishing the 2023 season with a record of 10-7, extending the winning seasons streak under Mike Tomlin. The Steelers made it back to the postseason after missing in 2022, but fell short in the wild card round to the Buffalo Bills by a final score of 31-17.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on Houston Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, August 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Steelers vs Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network (national broadcast)

However, if you are in the greater Houston or Pittsburgh areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KDKA (CBS/2 - Pittsburgh)

Broadcasters: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter)

KTRK (ABC/13 - Houston)

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), N.D. Kalu (color analyst), John Harris (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Steelers vs Texans

Radio:

Steelers Audio Network — WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM

Broadcasters: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst) and Max Starks (sideline reporter)

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 826 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 812 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Steelers vs Texans team news

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Steelers' projected starter, Russell Wilson, won't play on Friday but their other new quarterback, Justin Fields, is slated to play "a couple series". His time in Chicago didn't live up to his hype, but this is the beginning of a new chapter.

Najee Harris and Jaylen warren are the familiar faces in the Steeler backfield, while George Pickens will hope to take another step forward as the lead man in the Steelers' wide receiving corps. On defense, T.J. Watt remains the backbone up front and Steeler fans will be hoping for a clean bill of health.

Houston Texans team news

For this contest, Houston coach DeMeco Ryans has already confirmed that the starters will see action on both sides of the ball. That means star quarterback CJ Stroud, who completed 319 of 499 passes for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 167 yards in addition to three scores on the ground in what was a sensational rookie year, will likely get some action. Davis Mills, who has been put as No. 2 on the depth chart this week as he battles with Case Keenum (seven of nine, 78 yards, TD) for the backup job.

The same goes for receivers Nico Collins (80 catches, 1297 yards, eight TDs), Tank Dell (47 catches, 709 yards, seven TDs) and Stefon Diggs (107 grabs, 1183 yards, eight TDs with Buffalo) in the passing game. Joe Mixon, who carried 257 times for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns for Cincinnati last season, will have his first chance to secure the starting running back position, with Dameon Pierce backing him up.

