How to watch and listen to Stanford vs San Jose State 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Stanford Cardinals vs San Jose State Spartans: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Spartans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue Camp Randall Stadium Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Stanford Cardinals vs San Jose State Spartans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Stanford Cardinals vs San Jose State Spartans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Stanford Cardinals vs San Jose State Spartans team news & key players

Stanford Cardinals team news

Quarterback Aston Daniels completed 14-of-26 passes for 139 yards and added 63 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Backup Justin Lamson made an impact in short-yardage situations, scoring two touchdowns on two-yard runs. The Cardinal also got creative offensively, with running back Micah Ford tossing a two-yard touchdown pass on a trick play—his second passing TD of the season.

Despite these efforts, Stanford managed only 259 total yards. Defensively, the Cardinal showcased a strong performance with a season-high six sacks, three of which came from Zach Buckey, though they allowed 371 yards of total offense to Cal.

San Jose State Spartans team news

The Spartans, on the other hand, enter this matchup after a 27-16 home loss to No. 23 UNLV last weekend at CEFCU Stadium. San Jose State rallied from an early deficit to lead 16-10 at halftime but were shut out in the second half, suffering their third loss in four games and finishing 3-4 in conference play.

Quarterback Walker Eget struggled against UNLV, completing just 4-of-22 passes for 82 yards, though he did connect with wide receiver Matthew Coleman for Coleman's first career touchdown. Running back Floyd Chalk IV led the Spartans on the ground, gaining 56 yards on 18 carries, as the team totaled only 112 yards of offense. On the defensive side, Isiah Revis provided a highlight with his first career interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the first half—the team's second pick-six of the season. Jordan Pollard was a standout, racking up 13 tackles, though the defense gave up 338 total yards to UNLV, including 208 on the ground.

