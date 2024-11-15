How to watch and listen to Stanford Cardinal vs Louisville Cardinals 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Stanford Cardinal vs Louisville Cardinals NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Louisville Cardinals (6-3) are set to visit Stanford Stadium this Saturday to face the struggling Stanford Cardinal (2-7) in a matchup in Stanford, California.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Stanford vs Louisville NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Stanford vs Louisville: Date and kick-off time

Stanford will take on Louisville in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:30 pm EDT or 12:30 pm PT, at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm EDT Venue Stanford Stadium Location Stanford, California

How to watch Stanford vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACCN

Broadcasters: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play) and Orlando Franklin (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Stanford vs Louisville

Audio Stream: Home: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Stanford vs Louisville team news & key players

Stanford Cardinal team news

Stanford's offense has been guided by Ashton Daniels, who has thrown for 1,011 yards this season, completing 108 of 172 passes and recording six touchdowns. However, he has thrown eight interceptions and been sacked 12 times. Daniels is also Stanford's leading rusher, with 481 yards on the ground, despite losing 89 yards in sacks. He has found the end zone twice on the ground, while backup quarterback Justin Lamson has accounted for five rushing touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Elic Ayomanor has been Stanford's standout, with 46 catches for 592 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Sam Roush has also been reliable, hauling in 27 passes for 247 yards and two scores. Ismael Cisse has added 25 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while Emmett Mosley V has contributed with 22 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown. In the backfield, Micah Ford has led the way behind Daniels, with 64 carries for 277 yards, while Chris Davis Jr. has 48 carries for 268 yards. Neither has found the end zone this season.

Louisville Cardinals team news

At the helm of Louisville's offense is Tyler Shough, who has been impressive this season. The quarterback has completed 192 of 304 passes for 2,504 yards, tossing 20 touchdowns while keeping his interceptions to just five. He has been sacked 12 times throughout the year.

Ja'Corey Brooks has been Louisville's top receiving target, registering 48 receptions for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. Chris Bell has contributed with 23 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Mark Redman has chipped in with 19 receptions for 215 yards and three scores.

In the backfield, Isaac Brown has been the primary rusher, tallying 106 carries for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also added 26 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Keyjuan Brown has also made an impact, rushing for 161 yards on 29 carries and scoring three times, while Duke Watson has added 224 yards on 29 attempts, along with two touchdowns.

