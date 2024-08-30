How to watch and listen today's Stanford Cardinal vs TCU Horned Frogs 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Stanford Cardinal versus TCU CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Following disappointing campaigns in 2023, TCU and Stanford are both eyeing a comeback season in 2024.

After reaching the national championship game in Sonny Dykes' first year, the Horned Frogs stumbled to a 5-7 finish last fall. Meanwhile, the Cardinal endured a tough 3-9 season under new head coach Troy Taylor, ending the year with five losses in their last six games.

This contest promises to be the highlight or, at the very least, the most competitive matchup in a six-game slate on Friday night to kick off Week 1 of the college football season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Stanford Cardinal vs TCU Horned Frogs CFB game, plus plenty more.

Stanford Cardinal vs TCU Horned Frogs: Date and kick-off time

The Stanford Cardinal will take on TCU Horned Frogs in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Date Friday, August 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Stanford Stadium Location Stanford, California

How to watch Stanford Cardinal vs TCU Horned Frogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Stanford Cardinal vs TCU Horned Frogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Away: 972 (NE), 382 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Stanford Cardinal vs TCU Horned Frogs team news

Stanford Cardinal team news

Since his days at Sacramento State, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor has consistently utilized a dual-quarterback system, and this season should be no exception. While Ashton Daniels is likely to get the bulk of the snaps, Justin Lamson will serve as a change-of-pace option. The Cardinal depth chart also boasts four-star freshman Elijah Brown—the gem of their 2024 recruiting class—as a potential candidate. Ashton Daniels displayed promise as a quarterback last season and will have a key target in wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who is expected to be a frequent go-to.

Last year, Stanford's offensive line was thoroughly outmatched, but with all five starters returning, along with nine players who bring experience, they are poised to make significant strides this season.

TCU Horned Frogs team news

This TCU Horned Frogs offense is poised to rack up points in droves. Quarterback Josh Hoover was a revelation at the close of last season, surpassing 300 passing yards in five of his six appearances and peaking with 439 yards against BYU.

The sophomore now commands an offense that ranked 19th in success rate, averaging 31.3 points per game—not too shabby, especially considering many viewed last season as a down year. The skill positions are stacked—Cam Cook is a dynamic running back, and the wide receiver corps is overflowing with talent, featuring Savion Williams, Dylan Wright, John Paul Richardson, Jack Bech, and Eric McAlister.

With this being Kendal Briles' second year as the offensive coordinator, it's clear he prefers to push the tempo and light up the scoreboard quickly. The biggest question mark for TCU's offense is an inexperienced offensive line, with only two players returning who have started multiple games.

More college football news and coverage