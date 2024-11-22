How to watch and listen to South Carolina vs Wofford 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina versus Wofford NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A late-season non-conference showdown awaits at Williams-Brice Stadium this Saturday evening, where the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks, the Southeastern Conference's hottest team, take on Wofford.

Riding an impressive streak, South Carolina will aim to maintain their focus against an underdog opponent. Wofford enters this matchup with a 5-6 overall record, including 3-5 in conference play.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks boast a 7-3 overall mark and are 5-3 in SEC action. South Carolina has rattled off four consecutive wins since a narrow two-point loss to Alabama.

South Carolina is riding high after a thrilling victory over the then-No. 23 Missouri Tigers. Senior running back Raheim Sanders played the hero, delivering the game-winning touchdown with just 15 seconds remaining. His clutch score sealed a dramatic 34-30 win for the Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, the Terriers stumbled in their final home game of the season, falling 30-17 to the Citadel Bulldogs. Despite the home crowd's support, Wofford was unable to fend off its rivals in this disappointing outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the South Carolina vs Wofford NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Wofford: Date and kick-off time

The Gamecocks will take on the Terriers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Williams-Brice Stadium Location Columbia, SC

How to watch South Carolina vs Wofford on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: SECN+, ESPN+

Broadcasters: Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Carolina vs Wofford

Audio Stream: Home: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

South Carolina vs Wofford team news & key players

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

For South Carolina, LaNorris Sellers has been a standout under center, completing 136 of 217 passes for 1,803 yards. He has 14 touchdown passes against five interceptions but has been sacked 26 times. Sellers also adds a dual-threat element, rushing 126 times for 436 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight end Joshua Simon has been Sellers' go-to target, hauling in 31 receptions for 433 yards and six touchdowns. Mazeo Bennett Jr. has contributed 312 yards and three scores on 26 receptions, while Nyck Harbor has added 216 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches. Running back Raheim Sanders has been a key offensive weapon, recording 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches while leading the ground attack with 749 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 carries.

Wofford Terriers team news

Amari Odom has been steering the ship for Wofford at quarterback, completing 102 of his 183 pass attempts this season for 1,350 yards and six touchdowns. However, he has thrown six interceptions and been sacked 12 times. In the receiving corps, Kyle Watkins leads the way with 43 catches for 689 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Scott has chipped in with 27 receptions for 334 yards and one score, while tight end Jordan Davis has contributed 18 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Running back J.T. Smith has made an impact both as a rusher and receiver, tallying 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches, along with 271 rushing yards and three scores on 70 carries. On the ground, Ryan Ingram leads the Terriers with 650 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

