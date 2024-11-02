How to watch and listen to SMU Mustangs vs Pittsburgh Panthers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch SMU Mustangs versus Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A top-25 clash in the ACC is set for Saturday night as the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-0, 3-0 ACC) face off against the No. 20 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 4-0 ACC) this Saturday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the SMU Mustangs vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

SMU Mustangs vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The SMU Mustangs will take on Pittsburgh Panthers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Gerald J. Ford Stadium Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch SMU Mustangs vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACCN

Broadcasters: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Tom Luginbill (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of SMU Mustangs vs Pittsburgh Panthers

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

SMU Mustangs vs Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key players

SMU Mustangs team news

Kevin Jennings will line up as SMU's quarterback and has averaged 278.8 passing yards over his last four games. The 6ft sophomore has completed 64.3% of his passes, amassing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Out of the backfield, Brashard Smith has been a powerhouse, already rushing for 745 yards and scoring nine touchdowns, including a 117-yard performance against Duke. Their top receiving threat, tight end RJ Maryland, has been reliable, with the 6'4 junior hauling in 24 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

The Pittsburgh Panthers dominated Syracuse with a 41-13 victory on Thursday, October 24. Pittsburgh's defense was relentless, forcing five interceptions, with three returned for touchdowns. Quarterback Eli Holstein threw for 108 yards on an 11-of-15 passing performance, connecting for two touchdowns. Raphael Williams Jr. led the team's receiving efforts, recording 31 yards and a touchdown.

Holstein is expected to start for the Panthers against SMU on Saturday. After exiting the Syracuse game due to an injury, he has since been cleared to play. Holstein has racked up 1,805 passing yards this season, completing 64.2% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In the backfield, Desmond Reid leads the ground game, posting 541 rushing yards and finding the end zone three times. On the defensive side, Donovan McMillon tops the team with 62 tackles. Jimmy Scott and Rasheem Biles have each recorded four sacks this season. Collectively, the Panthers’ defense has forced 13 turnovers.

