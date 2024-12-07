How to watch and listen to SMU Mustangs vs Clemson Tigers ACC Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch SMU Mustangs vs Clemson Tigers ACC Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship is set to take center stage this Saturday as No. 8 SMU Mustangs battles No. 17 Clemson Tigers for a coveted automatic berth in the College Football Playoff.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the SMU Mustangs vs Clemson Tigers ACC Championship game, plus plenty more.

SMU Mustangs vs Clemson Tigers ACC Championship game: Date and kick-off time

The Mustangs will take on Tigers in a highly anticipated ACC Championship game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch SMU Mustangs vs Clemson Tigers ACC Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of SMU Mustangs vs Clemson Tigers

Audio Stream: Home: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Away: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

SMU vs Clemson team news & key players

SMU Mustangs team news

Rhett Lashlee, now in his third year at SMU, has engineered back-to-back 11-win seasons. The Mustangs ended last season ranked No. 24 in the AP poll, marking their first ranked finish since 1984. Interestingly, the ACC preseason media poll had pegged them to finish seventh—a prediction they emphatically overturned.

At quarterback, Preston Stone started the season, but Lashlee made waves by benching the AAC's top-rated passer from a year ago in favor of Kevin Jennings. The bold call provided a much-needed spark, propelling the Mustangs to an unblemished conference slate. Defensively, SMU has hit its stride late in the season, giving up just 13 points and 427 total yards across dominant wins over Virginia and California.

Clemson Tigers team news

For Clemson, this marks their fourth consecutive season with at least three losses, and the program hasn’t reached the College Football Playoff since 2019. That said, Dabo Swinney's squad remains one of the most talent-laden rosters in the ACC. The Tigers' three defeats came against formidable opponents: No. 7 Georgia, No. 15 South Carolina, and an 8-4 Louisville team that kept every loss within a touchdown.

A pivotal figure for Clemson is dynamic quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has amassed 3,041 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Additionally, he’s a threat on the ground, rushing for 437 yards and seven scores. Klubnik threw multiple touchdown passes in each of Clemson’s nine wins this season, and his performance will undoubtedly set the tone for the Tigers’ chances on Saturday in Charlotte.

More college football news and coverage