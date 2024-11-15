How to watch and listen to SMU vs Boston College 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch SMU versus Boston College NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Boston College Eagles (5-4) gear up to face the No. 14 SMU Mustangs (8-1) in an ACC showdown this Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the SMU vs Boston College NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

SMU vs Boston College: Date and kick-off time

The SMU will take on Boston College in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:30 pm EDT or 12:30 pm PT, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm EDT Venue Gerald J. Ford Stadium Location University Park, Texas

How to watch SMU vs Boston College on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of SMU vs Boston College

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

SMU vs Boston College team news & key players

SMU Mustangs team news

Kevin Jennings has been having a breakout season. The sophomore QB has eclipsed 250 passing yards in five straight games, including a 300-yard outing against Pittsburgh. Jennings has accumulated 1,900 passing yards with a 12:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, showcasing his efficiency.

SMU’s rushing attack has been formidable, led by senior RB Brashard Smith, one of the top backs in the nation. Smith has hit the 100-yard mark in five games this season, amassing 906 yards overall. Though RJ Maryland, the team's leading receiver, is out for the season with a knee injury, Key'Shawn Smith has stepped up as a valuable target. The senior WR recorded 89 receiving yards against Pittsburgh and has totaled 354 yards on the season.

Boston College Eagles team news

Thomas Castellanos made headlines by leaving the program this week after being benched. The junior QB had been putting up impressive numbers with 1,366 passing yards and an 18:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Taking over under center is Grayson James, who has posted 291 passing yards with a 2:1 TD-to-INT ratio across two games.

Boston College is expected to focus on the ground game, deploying a quartet of running backs. Trehsaun Ward, who has racked up 369 rushing yards this season, is capable of big plays but was sidelined last week and remains questionable. Stepping up last week was Kye Robichaux, who powered through with 198 rushing yards, bringing his season total to 471. In the receiving department, Lewis Bond is the go-to target, with the junior WR recording 438 yards, including one 100-yard game.

More college football news and coverage