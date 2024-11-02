Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Seahawks versus Rams 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In a tightly contested NFC West, this weekend’s showdown at Lumen Field in Seattle between the Seahawks and the LA Rams holds major implications.

With Seattle locked in a three-way tie at 4-4 with the 49ers and Cardinals, and the Rams sitting just half a game back, the outcome could propel the winner to the top of the division, while the defeated team might find themselves at the bottom.

This marks the first of two meetings this season between Los Angeles and Seattle, with the second matchup set for Week 18 in LA. The Rams are coming off an extended 10-day break following a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, a result that has boosted their momentum heading into Seattle.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, stand at 4-4, navigating the ups and downs of the season. After opening strong with three consecutive wins, they hit a rough patch, suffering three straight losses before splitting their last two games. The NFC West race remains wide open, with Seattle, Arizona, and San Francisco all level at 4-4, and Los Angeles hot on their heels at 3-4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington State.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue CenturyLink Field Location Seattle, Washington State

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline) are on the game call.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 818 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

Quarterback Geno Smith has thrown for eight touchdowns this season but has also been plagued by seven interceptions. Meanwhile, star receiver DK Metcalf, who missed last week’s game, did not participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to a knee injury.

On the defensive side, the Seahawks are now anchored by former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV. The Rams traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans before the season, and the Titans subsequently sent him to the Seahawks on October 24. In his debut with Seattle last Sunday, Jones recorded an impressive 15 tackles.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries N. Fant Tight End Out Groin A. Lucas Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Young Nose Tackle Out Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed A. Burns Cornerback Injured Reserve Toe U. Nwosu Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Jenkins Strong Safety Injured Reserve Hand G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Metcalf Wide Receiver Out Knee - MCL G. Holani Running Back Out Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle S. Forsythe Tackle Injured Reserve Hand

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams welcomed back both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua from injuries last week, leading to their second consecutive win. With their key offensive players in action, Los Angeles now aims to secure their first road victory of the season. Averaging 20.6 points per game, the Rams have yet to score more than 20 points away from home.

Their ground game ranks 30th in yards per carry (3.9), emphasizing the importance of having top receiving options. Despite limited time with both Kupp and Nacua healthy, Matthew Stafford enters this week ranked 10th in passing yards per game.

There's a strong belief that a fully healthy Rams squad has playoff potential. Given that Kupp and Nacua have rarely played together, evaluating their offensive numbers as a whole may not do them justice. It's reasonable to expect that with these wideouts, Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams all involved, the Rams' offense should be able to move the ball effectively. Focusing on the defensive side, especially the run defense, reveals some vulnerabilities, though.

While Seattle has relied heavily on their passing game, opponents have consistently found success against LA's rush defense, which is allowing 139.1 rushing yards per game. For those betting on this matchup, it could be worthwhile to consider rushing attempts and total yards for Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III as the Seahawks look to exploit the Rams' weakness against the run.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Jackson Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine P. Nacua Wide Receiver Questionable Knee E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Neck K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Noteboom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle S. Avila Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Whittington Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder N. Gallimore Defensive Tackle Out Shoulder Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Woods Defensive Back Questionable Toe E. Evans Punter Out Illness

