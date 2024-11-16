How to watch and listen to San Jose State Spartans vs Boise State Broncos 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch San Jose State versus Boise State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 13 Boise State Broncos (8-1) head to CEFCU Stadium for an MWC clash with the San Jose State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the San Jose State Spartans vs Boise State Broncos NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

San Jose State Spartans vs Boise State Broncos: Date and kick-off time

San Jose State Spartans will take on Boise State Broncos in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at CEFCU Stadium in Columbia, SC.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue CEFCU Stadium Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose State Spartans vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Robert Turbin (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Jose State Spartans vs Boise State Broncos

Audio Stream: Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Jose State Spartans vs Boise State Broncos team news & key players

San Jose State Spartans team news

On the San Jose State side, quarterback Emmett Brown has thrown for 1,621 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, maintaining a 57.6% completion rate. Walker Eget has chipped in with 1,312 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 56.4% of his throws. On the ground, Floyd Chalk IV leads with 559 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while Jabari Bates has added 254 rushing yards. In the receiving department, Nick Nash has been a standout with 86 catches for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Justin Lockhart has 753 yards and three scores on 38 catches.

Additionally, three more Spartans receivers have surpassed the 200-yard mark this season. Defensively, Jordan Pollard leads with 82 total tackles, including 40 solo tackles, two sacks, and one interception. Jordan Cobbs has made an impact with two sacks and two interceptions, while DJ Harvey adds two sacks and three picks. Robert Rahimi has contributed with four interceptions, and as a whole, San Jose State’s defense has recorded 18 sacks and 16 interceptions this season.

Boise State Broncos team news

Maddux Madsen has been effective under center for Boise State, passing for 1,908 yards with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, completing 62.4% of his attempts. On the ground, Ashton Jeanty leads the Broncos with an impressive 1,734 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Among receivers, Cameron Camper tops the list with 573 yards, four touchdowns, and 34 catches, while Matt Lauter has contributed 376 yards and five scores on 31 receptions.

Latrell Caples has also been a reliable option with 19 catches for 247 yards, along with three additional Broncos recording 100+ receiving yards this season. Defensively, Ty Benefield leads Boise State with 52 total tackles, including 38 solo stops, while Jayden Virgin-Morgan has a team-best nine sacks, and Ahmed Hassanein adds 7.5 sacks. Collectively, Boise State’s defense has notched 40 sacks and four interceptions.

More college football news and coverage