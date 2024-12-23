How to watch and listen to San Jose State vs South Florida 2024 Hawai'i Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch San Jose State vs South Florida 2024 Hawai'i Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The college bowl season brings an intriguing clash between the AAC and Mountain West as South Florida Bulls and San Jose State Spartans lock horns in the picturesque setting of the Hawai’i Bowl on Tuesday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the San Jose State vs South Florida 2024 Hawai'i Bowl game, plus plenty more.

San Jose State vs South Florida 2024 Hawai'i Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

Date Tuesday, December 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Location Manoa, Honolulu

How to watch San Jose State vs South Florida 2024 Hawai'i Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Jose State vs South Florida 2024 Hawai'i Bowl

Audio Stream: National: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Jose State vs South Florida team news & key players

San Jose State Spartans team news

For San Jose State, Emmet Brown has completed 125 of 217 passes for 1,621 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. Walker Eget has taken over the starting job, throwing for 2,224 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on 155 of 270 passing, while adding 67 rushing yards.

The ground attack is led by Floyd Chalk IV, who has rushed for 661 yards and nine touchdowns on 139 carries. Jabari Bates (249 yards, one TD) contributes as a secondary option. In the passing game, Nick Nash has been the standout performer, hauling in 104 passes for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. Behind him, Justin Lockhart (973 yards, five TDs) and TreyShun Hurry (419 yards, two TDs) are reliable weapons. Kicker Kyler Halvorsen is a perfect 41 of 41 on extra points and has converted nine of 14 field goals, with a long of 45 yards.

The Spartans will be without Nash, who has opted out of the bowl game, leaving a significant void in their receiving corps.

South Florida Bulls team news

For South Florida, Byrum Brown has completed 78 of 132 passes for 836 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions this season. He’s also the team’s fourth-leading rusher, carrying the ball 68 times for 269 yards and three scores. Backup quarterback Bryce Archie has thrown for 1,679 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions on 148 of 255 passing while adding 137 rushing yards and two scores. Israel Carter has also contributed with 195 passing yards and four touchdowns on 11 of 14 passing attempts.

On the ground, Kelley Joiner leads the way with 766 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 carries. Nay'Quan Wright (494 yards, seven TDs) and Ta'Ron Keith (414 yards, seven TDs) also bolster the rushing attack. Through the air, Sean Atkins is the top target, with 68 receptions for 677 yards and two scores. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseem (244 yards), Keshaun Singleton (367 yards, three TDs), and Michael Brown-Stephens (374 yards, four TDs) provide additional options. Kicker John Cannon has been reliable, converting 43 of 44 extra points and nine of 13 field goals, including a long of 53 yards.

Unfortunately, Brown has missed the past seven games with a foot injury and is likely sidelined again. Starting cornerbacks Michael Dansby and DJ Harvey have entered the transfer portal, leaving gaps in the secondary.

