A crucial showdown in the Conference USA race is set for Wednesday as the Sam Houston Bearkats square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Both teams boast perfect records in conference play and come into this matchup with recent victories. Western Kentucky rolled past UTEP with a 44-17 win last Thursday, while Sam Houston bested UTEP 41-21 back on October 3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Date and kick-off time

The Sam Houston State Bearkats will take on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

Date Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Elliott T. Bowers Stadium Location Huntsville, Texas

How to watch Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Fozzy Whittaker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: - (CAR), 970 (NE) | Home: - (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers team news & key players

Sam Houston State Bearkats team news

The Sam Houston Bearkats are riding high after wins over Texas State and UTEP, and they’ll face Florida International next. The Bearkats boast four straight victories at home. Quarterback Hunter Watson has completed 59.1 percent of his passes, amassing 859 yards with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Top receivers Qua’Vez Humphreys and Ife Adeyi have combined for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns, while Simeon Evans adds depth with 14 receptions.

On the ground, Sam Houston has excelled with 228.8 rushing yards per game, led by Watson himself, who has accumulated 370 yards and 4 touchdowns. Defensively, the Bearkats allow 23.8 points and 338 yards per contest. Caleb Waver stands out with 38 tackles, Chris Murray has notched 3.5 sacks, and Jaidan Scott has 1 interception.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers team news

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers enter their next game against Kennesaw State following a mixed run, including a tough loss to Boston College and a victory over UTEP. Quarterback Caden Veltkamp has been reliable, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 1,147 yards, alongside 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Kisean Johnson and Easton Messer have been his primary targets, combining for 816 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, while River Helms has contributed with 16 catches.

On the ground, the Hilltoppers’ run game is managing 120 yards per outing, with Elijah Young leading the charge with 278 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, the team is giving up 23.8 points and 385.7 yards per game, with Anthony Johnson Jr. at the forefront with 27 tackles, Darius Thomas recording 2 sacks, and Devonte' Mathews securing 2 interceptions.

