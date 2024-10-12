This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New Orleans Saints Derek Carr Getty Images
Watch Buccaneers @ Saints with a free trial
Abhinav Sharma

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch New Orleans vs Tampa Bay 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are headed to the Big Easy on Sunday afternoon, ready to face off against their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints (2-3).

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Bucs are looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday. It was a heartbreaker for Tampa Bay, as the Falcons mounted a comeback, with Kirk Cousins delivering a standout performance to seal the win. That loss prevented Tampa from gaining a clear edge in the division, making a road victory here all the more essential.

Meanwhile, the Saints' strong start to the season has unraveled into a three-game losing streak. The recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs added to their woes, especially with Derek Carr sustaining an injury that will keep him out of action this week. New Orleans now faces the urgent task of stabilizing their lineup and avoiding another setback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DateSunday, October 13
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueCaesars Superdome
LocationNew Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Start a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 829 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

For the Saints, the major news is that starting quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined due to an oblique strain.

In his place, this year’s fifth-round draft pick, Spencer Rattler, will be making his NFL debut on Sunday. The former South Carolina Gamecock will face a challenging task in his first start. Additionally, cornerback Will Harris (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for the game. Linebacker Willie Gay (hand) was limited in practice on Wednesday and is also questionable.

To alleviate pressure on Rattler, the Saints will likely rely heavily on Alvin Kamara and the running game this weekend.

Saints injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
S. LemieuxGuardInjured ReserveAnkle
N. SewellLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL
R. RamczykTacklePhysically Unable to PerformKnee
C. BrewerOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
P. WernerLinebackerOutHamstring
T. HudsonTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
K. MillerRunning BackInjured ReserveHamstring
J. HerronTackleInjured ReserveKnee
T. KpassagnonDefensive EndPhysically Unable to PerformAchilles
T. JeffcoatDefensive EndQuestionableElbow
P. TurnerDefensive EndQuestionableKnee
R. WrightDefensive BackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
K. RaderTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
R. ConnellyLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
L. PatrickOffensive LinemanQuestionableChest
T. HillQuarterbackOutRibs
W. HarrisCornerbackOutHamstring
E. McCoyOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveGroin
C. RuizOffensive LinemanOutKnee
D. CarrQuarterbackOutOblique

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Tampa Bay's starting QB Baker Mayfield has been playing at an MVP-caliber level throughout the season. In last week's overtime defeat against the Falcons, Mayfield completed 19 of 24 passes for 180 yards and threw three touchdowns.

After five games, he boasts 11 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. A strengthened running game has allowed Mayfield to have more time in the pocket, as defenders are required to temper their rush to anticipate a pass play.

The Buccaneers' passing game has also benefited from the contributions of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan, and tight end Cade Otten.

On the defensive side, the return of Vita Vea has provided a significant boost. He has been a force in the middle since coming back. However, starting safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. are both listed as questionable for Sunday, having been limited in practice this week.

Tampa Bay injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
J. WhiteheadSafetyQuestionableGroin
S. OpetaGuardInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
S. DennisLinebackerInjured ReserveShoulder
C. EdmondsRunning BackInjured ReserveKnee
S. DzansiTackleInjured ReserveKnee
C. KanceyDefensive LinemanQuestionableCalf
Z. AnnexstadQuarterbackQuestionableUndisclosed
R. JarrettWide ReceiverInjured ReserveUndisclosed
J. McMillanWide ReceiverQuestionableHamstring
K. JohnsonWide ReceiverOutAnkle
B. HallCornerbackInjured ReserveAnkle
E. BanksDefensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
C. IzienSafetyOutElbow
T. PalmerWide ReceiverOutConcussion
D. DelaneyDefensive BackQuestionableKnee
S. PetersonLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
L. UguakDefensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
E. BrownDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveRibs
A. WinfieldSafetyQuestionableFoot
L. GoedekeTackleQuestionableConcussion
R. WhiteRunning BackDoubtfulFoot
E. DeckersLong SnapperInjured ReserveHamstring
G. BartonCenterOutHamstring
M. WattsLinebackerInjured ReserveQuadriceps
C. ThompsonWide ReceiverOutShoulder

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement