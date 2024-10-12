New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are headed to the Big Easy on Sunday afternoon, ready to face off against their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints (2-3).
The Bucs are looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday. It was a heartbreaker for Tampa Bay, as the Falcons mounted a comeback, with Kirk Cousins delivering a standout performance to seal the win. That loss prevented Tampa from gaining a clear edge in the division, making a road victory here all the more essential.
Meanwhile, the Saints' strong start to the season has unraveled into a three-game losing streak. The recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs added to their woes, especially with Derek Carr sustaining an injury that will keep him out of action this week. New Orleans now faces the urgent task of stabilizing their lineup and avoiding another setback.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game, plus plenty more.
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time
The Saints will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date
|Sunday, October 13
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players
New Orleans Saints team news
For the Saints, the major news is that starting quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined due to an oblique strain.
In his place, this year’s fifth-round draft pick, Spencer Rattler, will be making his NFL debut on Sunday. The former South Carolina Gamecock will face a challenging task in his first start. Additionally, cornerback Will Harris (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for the game. Linebacker Willie Gay (hand) was limited in practice on Wednesday and is also questionable.
To alleviate pressure on Rattler, the Saints will likely rely heavily on Alvin Kamara and the running game this weekend.
Saints injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|S. Lemieux
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|N. Sewell
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|R. Ramczyk
|Tackle
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|C. Brewer
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|P. Werner
|Linebacker
|Out
|Hamstring
|T. Hudson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Miller
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Herron
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Kpassagnon
|Defensive End
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|T. Jeffcoat
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Elbow
|P. Turner
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|R. Wright
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Rader
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Connelly
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Patrick
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Chest
|T. Hill
|Quarterback
|Out
|Ribs
|W. Harris
|Cornerback
|Out
|Hamstring
|E. McCoy
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|C. Ruiz
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Knee
|D. Carr
|Quarterback
|Out
|Oblique
Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news
Tampa Bay's starting QB Baker Mayfield has been playing at an MVP-caliber level throughout the season. In last week's overtime defeat against the Falcons, Mayfield completed 19 of 24 passes for 180 yards and threw three touchdowns.
After five games, he boasts 11 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. A strengthened running game has allowed Mayfield to have more time in the pocket, as defenders are required to temper their rush to anticipate a pass play.
The Buccaneers' passing game has also benefited from the contributions of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan, and tight end Cade Otten.
On the defensive side, the return of Vita Vea has provided a significant boost. He has been a force in the middle since coming back. However, starting safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. are both listed as questionable for Sunday, having been limited in practice this week.
Tampa Bay injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|J. Whitehead
|Safety
|Questionable
|Groin
|S. Opeta
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|S. Dennis
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|C. Edmonds
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|S. Dzansi
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Kancey
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|Z. Annexstad
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Jarrett
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. McMillan
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Ankle
|B. Hall
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|E. Banks
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Izien
|Safety
|Out
|Elbow
|T. Palmer
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Concussion
|D. Delaney
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Knee
|S. Peterson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Uguak
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Brown
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ribs
|A. Winfield
|Safety
|Questionable
|Foot
|L. Goedeke
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Concussion
|R. White
|Running Back
|Doubtful
|Foot
|E. Deckers
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|G. Barton
|Center
|Out
|Hamstring
|M. Watts
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|C. Thompson
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Shoulder