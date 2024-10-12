New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New Orleans vs Tampa Bay 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are headed to the Big Easy on Sunday afternoon, ready to face off against their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints (2-3).

The Bucs are looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday. It was a heartbreaker for Tampa Bay, as the Falcons mounted a comeback, with Kirk Cousins delivering a standout performance to seal the win. That loss prevented Tampa from gaining a clear edge in the division, making a road victory here all the more essential.

Meanwhile, the Saints' strong start to the season has unraveled into a three-game losing streak. The recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs added to their woes, especially with Derek Carr sustaining an injury that will keep him out of action this week. New Orleans now faces the urgent task of stabilizing their lineup and avoiding another setback.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

For the Saints, the major news is that starting quarterback Derek Carr is sidelined due to an oblique strain.

In his place, this year’s fifth-round draft pick, Spencer Rattler, will be making his NFL debut on Sunday. The former South Carolina Gamecock will face a challenging task in his first start. Additionally, cornerback Will Harris (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for the game. Linebacker Willie Gay (hand) was limited in practice on Wednesday and is also questionable.

To alleviate pressure on Rattler, the Saints will likely rely heavily on Alvin Kamara and the running game this weekend.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle N. Sewell Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. Werner Linebacker Out Hamstring T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Questionable Elbow P. Turner Defensive End Questionable Knee R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Chest T. Hill Quarterback Out Ribs W. Harris Cornerback Out Hamstring E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin C. Ruiz Offensive Lineman Out Knee D. Carr Quarterback Out Oblique

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Tampa Bay's starting QB Baker Mayfield has been playing at an MVP-caliber level throughout the season. In last week's overtime defeat against the Falcons, Mayfield completed 19 of 24 passes for 180 yards and threw three touchdowns.

After five games, he boasts 11 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. A strengthened running game has allowed Mayfield to have more time in the pocket, as defenders are required to temper their rush to anticipate a pass play.

The Buccaneers' passing game has also benefited from the contributions of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan, and tight end Cade Otten.

On the defensive side, the return of Vita Vea has provided a significant boost. He has been a force in the middle since coming back. However, starting safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. are both listed as questionable for Sunday, having been limited in practice this week.

Tampa Bay injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Whitehead Safety Questionable Groin S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Kancey Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed R. Jarrett Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. McMillan Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring K. Johnson Wide Receiver Out Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Izien Safety Out Elbow T. Palmer Wide Receiver Out Concussion D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ribs A. Winfield Safety Questionable Foot L. Goedeke Tackle Questionable Concussion R. White Running Back Doubtful Foot E. Deckers Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hamstring G. Barton Center Out Hamstring M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder

