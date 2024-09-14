Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) are set to clash with the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) in a compelling AFC matchup this Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders are aiming to make a significant leap after a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2023. In the tough AFC West, they’re a team to watch, potentially poised to surprise. However, their opener was a letdown as they struggled offensively and fell 22-10 to the Chargers on the road.

The Ravens are looking to rebound from a narrow 27-20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Despite the setback, Baltimore was on the verge of tying the game as time expired, leaving them determined to regroup and bounce back strong.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and Tiki Barber (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 802 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 816 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

Lamar Jackson wasn't to blame for last week's defeat. He racked up 273 passing yards and added 122 rushing yards, though he did miss some open receivers late in the game. The Ravens have a strong running attack, bolstered by Derrick Henry, who rushed for 1,167 yards last season. However, Henry had a relatively quiet start in the opener, with just 13 carries for 46 yards.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers are key targets. Andrews, one of the premier tight ends in the league, was underwhelming last week, managing only 10 receiving yards. Zay Flowers, who had an impressive rookie year, contributed 37 yards in the last game. Despite this, the Baltimore offense showed promise, amassing 452 total yards against a strong defense.

Defensively, the Ravens were the top unit in the NFL last season and are expected to maintain that level. They allowed 353 total yards against the Chiefs last week. The defense features standout players like Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith, and elite cornerback Marlon Humphrey, with Brandon Stephens starting as the other cornerback. Kyle Van Noy (eye) did not practice until Friday and is doubtful for the game. The Ravens were ranked sixth in pass defense in 2023 and 12th in rush defense.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury K. Mitchell Running back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Van Noy Linebacker Questionable Orbital A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee L. Jackson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed O. Wright Running back Injured Reserve Foot C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Hamstring R. Ali Running back Injured Reserve Neck D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wade Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed I. Washington Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed O. Beckham Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Undisclosed

Las Vegas Raiders team news

It raised eyebrows when Gardner Minshew was named the starting quarterback over Aidan O’Connell, who had a commendable rookie season in 2023. Minshew, who played in every game for the Colts last year, threw for 3,255 yards and had a 16:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In the season opener, he recorded 257 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Raiders boast a reliable running game with Jamaal White stepping into a more prominent role after backing up Josh Jacobs last season. White, who tallied 451 yards last year, managed 44 yards in the opener. Davante Adams, a top-tier receiver, anchors the receiving corps. The 31-year-old had 1,144 receiving yards in 2023 and notched 59 yards in the opener. The Las Vegas offense amassed 296 total yards against the Chargers.

On the defensive side, the Raiders are formidable, led by Maxx Crosby, one of the NFL's premier defensive ends, who had 15 sacks last season. Their cornerbacks, Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett, add depth to a defense that’s solid and reliable.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Wilson Defensive end Questionable Knee S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee J. Powers-Johnson Offensive guard Questionable Illness D. Richardson Cornerback Questionable Hamstring T. Eichenberg Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Laube Running back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Taylor Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage