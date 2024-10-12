Everything you need to know on how to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Commanders 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Washington Commanders (4-1, 1st in NFC East) are set to head to Baltimore this Sunday afternoon to face the Ravens (3-2, 2nd in AFC North) in an exciting matchup featuring two Heisman Trophy winners: Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson, both of whom are strong MVP candidates this season.

Sitting at 4-1, the Commanders have seen their rookie quarterback transform their offense into what many consider the most formidable unit in the league. This game marks their first real test of the season as they go up against another powerhouse offense in the Ravens.

The biggest question is: Can the Commanders maintain their winning streak, or will Lamar Jackson and his team bring them crashing back to reality?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 831 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens secured their third consecutive victory by edging out the Bengals 41-38 in overtime last Sunday. Running back Derrick Henry contributed 92 yards and a touchdown, including a critical 51-yard run in overtime that set up the game-winning 24-yard field goal. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a standout performance, completing 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 55 yards.

Zay Flowers, a Boston College alum, led Baltimore's receiving corps with 111 yards on seven catches, and tight end Isiah Likely caught two touchdown passes. Although the Baltimore defense was somewhat vulnerable, they managed to sack the opposing quarterback three times and recorded an interception. However, they have struggled at times this season, allowing 23 or more points to their opponents in three of their first five games.

While Baltimore has performed well in most categories, their pass defense has been a concern. Tight end Charlie Kolar is questionable due to a toe injury, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed practice Wednesday with a groin issue, making him questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Mitchell Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed R. Ali Running Back Injured Reserve Neck D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Stanley Tackle Questionable Toe D. Harty Wide Receiver Questionable Knee M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Clowney Linebacker Doubtful Shoulder M. Humphrey Cornerback Questionable Ankle M. Harrison Linebacker Out Groin B. Washington Defensive Tackle Out Knee

Washington Commanders team news

The Commanders extended their winning streak to four games by defeating the Cleveland Browns 34-13 in front of their home fans last Sunday. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels showcased his skills, completing 14 of 25 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing 82 rushing yards. Terry McLaurin was the standout receiver, racking up 112 yards on four receptions. The Washington rushing attack was impressive, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, with Brian Robinson Jr. scoring two touchdowns.

Washington's offense has thrived this season, consistently scoring over 20 points in each of their five games. Daniels is currently completing an impressive 77.1% of his passes, accumulating 1,135 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also the second-leading rusher on the team with 300 yards and four touchdowns. Alongside Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler, the Commanders rank second in the NFL in rushing, averaging 178.4 yards per game, just behind the Ravens.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Obada Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Lower Leg J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Groin D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Nikkel Safety Questionable Undisclosed M. Wiley Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf T. Owens Safety Out Shin B. Robinson Running Back Questionable Knee

