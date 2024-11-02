Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ravens versus Broncos 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As the season approaches its halfway mark, two AFC teams vying for playoff spots will clash in Charm City this Sunday afternoon, with the Denver Broncos making the trip east to challenge the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens suffered an unexpected defeat in Week 8, falling to the Cleveland Browns, which dropped them to second place in the AFC North, trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ll be eager to rebound in Week 9 as they host the Broncos, who are exceeding pre-season expectations with a commendable 5-3 record through the first eight games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos NFL game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 802 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 809 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

Lamar Jackson has completed 158 of 236 passes for 2,099 yards, registering 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He's also a key player in the running game, ranking second on the team with 81 carries for 501 yards and two touchdowns. Leading the Ravens' rushing attack is Derrick Henry, who has amassed 946 yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries, while Justice Hill has contributed with 27 carries for 104 yards. In the air, Zay Flowers leads the receiving corps with 41 receptions for 527 yards and one touchdown.

Tight ends Mark Andrews (22 catches, 263 yards, four touchdowns) and Isaiah Likely (24 grabs, 271 yards, three touchdowns) form a formidable duo at the position. Additional options include Nelson Agholor (11 receptions, 170 yards, one touchdown), Rashod Bateman (22 catches, 422 yards, three touchdowns), and Hill (22 catches, 229 yards, two touchdowns). Kicker Justin Tucker has been flawless on extra points, converting 29 of 29 attempts, and has successfully made 13 of 17 field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards this season.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Mitchell Running Back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Urban Defensive End Out Concussion A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Tampa Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle R. Ali Running Back Out Ankle D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Questionable Knee M. Pierce Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Calf M. Humphrey Cornerback Questionable Knee Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed T. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle J. Simpson Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin

Denver Broncos team news

Bo Nix has completed 165 of 261 passes for 1,530 yards, tallying eight touchdowns against five interceptions while being sacked 11 times. He is also a significant contributor in the rushing game, ranking second on the team with 52 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns. The Broncos' backfield features Javonte Williams, who leads the team with 90 carries for 345 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Jaleel McLaughlin (49 carries, 198 yards, one touchdown), Tyler Badie (11 carries, 86 yards), and Audric Estime (10 carries, 60 yards).

In the receiving department, Courtland Sutton stands out with 29 receptions for 377 yards and two scores. Other reliable targets include Josh Reynolds (12 catches, 183 yards, one touchdown), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (19 grabs, 177 yards), Williams (27 receptions, 174 yards), Devaughn Vele (16 catches, 165 yards), and Adam Trauman (six grabs, 117 yards, one touchdown). Kicker Wil Lutz has been perfect on extra point attempts, going 16 for 16, and has converted 17 of 18 field goal tries with a long of 51 yards this season.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Wattenberg Center Injured Reserve Ankle K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Virgil Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle P. Locke Safety Out Thumb

