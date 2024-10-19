Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rams versus Raiders 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 1-4 Rams are looking to recreate the magic from last season, where they bounced back from a bye week and turned their fortunes around, eventually securing a playoff spot.

On the other hand, expectations weren't sky-high for the Raiders this year, so their 2-4 start hasn't shocked too many people. However, it's starting to look like the beginning of a rough stretch for Las Vegas. The team recently traded Davante Adams to the Jets and made a quarterback switch from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O’Connell. Adding fuel to the fire, head coach Antonio Pierce made headlines with a blunt interview where he essentially accused his players of giving up during their 36-22 loss to the Panthers.

Now, after a week of rest, the Rams will attempt to capture their second win of the 2024 season. Their only victory came in Week 3 against the 49ers (27-24), but they couldn't carry the momentum, suffering back-to-back defeats to the Bears (24-18) and Packers (24-19). Hopefully, the extra time off will help reignite their offense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Rans will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 388 (CAR), 816 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams have been grappling with injuries from the outset of the season. With key players like Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) sidelined, along with several starting offensive linemen, it's not hard to understand why Los Angeles has started the year 1-4. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, giving them a chance to heal and regroup for the remaining 12 games of the season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has thrown for 1,238 yards with a 67.4% completion rate, along with three touchdowns and three interceptions, admitted that the break was beneficial. Prior to the bye, the veteran signal-caller dealt with back soreness after being hit 10 times in their loss to the Packers.

Cooper Kupp returned to practice this week and seems on track to potentially make his comeback from the ankle injury that has kept him out for three games. Head coach Sean McVay noted that Kupp is listed as questionable and his availability will likely be a game-time decision.

As for the offensive line, Joe Noteboom, who has been limited in practice due to an ankle injury, is not expected to suit up against the Raiders, according to McVay. On a brighter note, wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) is expected to be available for the game.

Defensively, the Rams capitalized on a turnover, converting an interception into a touchdown against Green Bay, but their struggles in run defense persist, as they rank last in the NFL. On offense, Tutu Atwell has stepped up as the team’s leading receiver, hauling in 17 passes for 281 yards. Kyren Williams has shouldered the load in the running game, accumulating 360 yards and six touchdowns on 95 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Jackson Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine P. Nacua Wide Receiver Out Knee - PCL E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Goodlow Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed J. Noteboom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle S. Avila Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL C. Kupp Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Whittington Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Raiders' new leadership made a bold, potentially franchise-altering decision this week, trading away Davante Adams to the New York Jets after his stint in silver and black. While the move seems to focus on the future, it does little to assist an offense that currently ranks 27th in scoring and 28th in total yardage. Las Vegas has failed to score more than 20 points in each of their last three games. They also rank second-to-last in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been the lone bright spot on the offensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 227 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during a 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee T. Eichenberg Linebacker Out Quadriceps D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Out Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Mauga Linebacker Out Knee D. Parham Guard Out Foot M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed Z. White Running Back Questionable Groin L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Meyers Wide Receiver Doubtful Ankle J. Jenkins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness Z. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Butler Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee

