Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

LA heats up for a California NFL blockbuster as the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) travel south to take on the Los Angeles Rams (0-2).

The 49ers' struggles in Minnesota persisted last week when former QB Sam Darnold put on a show against his old team. Without Christian McCaffrey, the offense looked out of sync, and the defense was unexpectedly vulnerable. With Deebo Samuel sidelined due to injury, the 49ers will need their reserves to rise to the occasion.

Week 2 was a nightmare for Los Angeles, as they were outmuscled by the Arizona Cardinals and lost another key playmaker in Cooper Kupp. It's been a turbulent start for Sean McVay's side, and they’re in dire need of a victory to turn things around.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, LA.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California, LA

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 827 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

The list of challenges facing the Rams is likely as extensive as their injury report. Sean McVay is dealing with a depth chart severely impacted by injuries, with eleven players already on the IR.

Although it was anticipated that this number would increase to twelve, LA has opted not to place Cooper Kupp (ankle) on the IR. However, he is still expected to be sidelined for a while. This leaves the Rams' offense without either of its top playmakers, as Puka Nacua (knee) is among the eleven on the IR.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 533 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Rams' two games. With their leading receivers in Kupp and Nacua likely out for an extended period, Los Angeles will probably lean on running back Kyren Williams and the ground game to control the clock, create manageable situations for Stafford, and keep San Francisco’s offense off the field.

Williams recorded 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 20 touches in a Week 2 loss to the 49ers last season, although he didn’t participate in a meaningless Week 18 matchup.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Arm J. Jackson Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine P. Nacua Wide Receiver Out Knee - PCL E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Goodlow Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed D. Williams Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Durant Defensive Back Questionable Toe J. Noteboom Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle S. Avila Offensive Lineman Doubtful Knee - MCL D. Allen Tight End Questionable Back C. Kupp Wide Receiver Doubtful Ankle J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Karty Kicker Questionable Groin B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Brown Nose Tackle Questionable Ankle

San Francisco 49ers team news

Kyle Shanahan's squad is facing several challenges as they contend with injuries to key players. They currently have eight individuals on the PUP/Reserve or IR lists, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) and their star running back, Christian McCaffrey (calf). Additionally, Deebo Samuel (calf) is officially marked as doubtful for the upcoming game, and there are whispers that George Kittle (hamstring) might also be sidelined. Last season, McCaffrey and Samuel together amassed over 3,300 yards, making their absence felt.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has had a solid start, completing 72.3% of his passes for a total of 319 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception over the first two games.

Brandon Aiyuk, a second-team All-Pro wide receiver last season, has struggled after missing all of training camp due to a contract dispute. He dropped a potential touchdown pass in Week 1 and has recorded only six receptions for 71 yards in two games. With Samuel out for a few weeks, the 49ers will be counting on Aiyuk to regain his previous form quickly.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee K. Davis Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Achilles A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Owens Wide Receiver Questionable Hand M. Turner Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Ribs D. Samuel Wide Receiver Doubtful Calf G. Kittle Tight End Questionable Hamstring C. Ward Cornerback Questionable Hamstring N. Bosa Defensive Lineman Questionable Ribs

