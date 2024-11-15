How to watch and listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Purdue vs Penn State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) are set to face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-8, 0-6 Big Ten) this Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Ross-Ade Stadium Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key players

Purdue Boilermakers team news

For Purdue, defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game.

Senior quarterback Hudson Card leads the Boilermakers through the air, with 1,113 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions, completing 60.1% of his passes for an average of 6.6 yards per attempt. His top targets are sophomore tight end Max Klare (32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns) and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (21 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns). Purdue's rushing game is powered by junior running back Devin Mockobee, who has 104 carries for 612 yards and three touchdowns.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Injuries are a concern for Penn State, with running back Nicholas Singleton (undisclosed) ruled out, while kicker Sander Sahaydak (undisclosed) and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (lower body) are both listed as questionable for the game against Purdue.

Junior quarterback Drew Allar has been efficient this season, completing 70% of his passes for 2,006 yards (9.5 yards per attempt), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. His main receiving targets are Warren (59 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns) and junior wideout Harrison Wallace III (29 catches for 479 yards and two touchdowns). In the backfield, Penn State features two strong junior running backs: Kaytron Allen (133 carries, 634 yards, five touchdowns) and Nicholas Singleton (88 carries, 543 yards, three touchdowns). Senior tight end Tyler Warren also played a key role in their last win, catching eight passes for 75 yards and rushing for two touchdowns in their 29-point victory.

