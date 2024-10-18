How to watch and listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The undefeated No. 2 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to travel as they face off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, October 18.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks: Date and kick-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on Oregon Ducks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Brooks Field at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Ross-Ade Stadium Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Home: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks team news & key players

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Despite being entrenched in a five-game losing streak, Purdue appeared to find a silver lining in their narrow 50-49 overtime defeat against No. 21 Illinois.

Backup freshman quarterback Ryan Browne made his first start of the season and showcased his potential by amassing over 400 yards of total offense and throwing for three touchdowns. His dual-threat capabilities elevate the offense's performance, and while he may face challenges against Oregon’s formidable defense, Browne has the potential to orchestrate a few scoring drives.

However, the primary concern lies with the defense, which ranks at the bottom of the Big Ten in yards allowed, conceding an average of 39 points per game.

Oregon Ducks team news

Oregon has established itself as a formidable offensive powerhouse, featuring some of the nation's elite wide receivers in Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, along with a robust ground attack led by running back Jordon James.

At the helm of Oregon's offense is Heisman hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who showcased his skills by completing 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards in addition to rushing for 32 yards on four carries, including the decisive touchdown in the Ducks' victory over Ohio State.

This season, Gabriel has been instrumental in driving the Ducks' offense, amassing 1,790 passing yards with 13 touchdown passes, three interceptions, and an impressive completion rate of 76.1%. He has also contributed significantly as a runner, accumulating 103 yards and four rushing touchdowns over six games.

Meanwhile, Jordon James has made a significant impact on the ground, rushing for 667 yards and finding the end zone six times in the same span.

More college football news and coverage