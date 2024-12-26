How to watch and listen to Pittsburgh vs Toledo 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Pittsburgh vs Toledo 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A day after the holiday celebrations, the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Toledo Rockets face off in Detroit at the GameAbove Sports Bowl, aiming to wrap up a 2024 campaign that once held loftier aspirations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Pittsburgh vs Toledo 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh vs Toledo 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Rockets in a highly anticipated 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl game on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Thursday, December 26 Kick-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Pittsburgh vs Toledo 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Dustin Fox (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh vs Toledo 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl

Audio Stream: National: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh vs Toledo team news & key players

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Pittsburgh could be leaning heavily on its third-string quarterback, as Nate Yarnell entered the transfer portal after stepping in for the injured Eli Holstein. This scenario would place significant responsibility on running back Desmond Reid, provided he's fit to play. The junior, who sat out the regular-season finale due to injury, has been Pittsburgh’s most electric offensive weapon. Reid averages over five yards per carry and adds value as a pass-catcher, tallying eight total touchdowns this season.

If Holstein is cleared to play, he could provide a steady hand under center. The sophomore has thrown for 2,225 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing over 60% of his passes. However, Pittsburgh will be without their top receiver, which makes Holstein's ability to spread the ball around even more crucial.

Toledo Rockets team news

For Toledo, junior quarterback Tucker Gleason had a rollercoaster season. While he threw for 2,457 yards and 22 touchdowns, his inconsistency was evident in several MAC matchups where he failed to surpass 200 passing yards. After closing the regular season with back-to-back losses, Gleason will need to step up against a formidable Pittsburgh defensive front to end the season on a high note.

