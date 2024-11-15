How to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Panthers vs Clemson Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Pittsburgh Panthers versus Clemson Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The ACC action picks up this weekend as the No. 17 Clemson Tigers (7-2) hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2) on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Clemson Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Clemson Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on Clemson Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm EDT or 9:00 am PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time Noon EDT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, PA

How to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Clemson Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Panthers vs Clemson Tigers

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Clemson Tigers team news & key players

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Eli Holstein has been a reliable force for Pittsburgh, throwing for 2,177 yards (241.9 yards per game), with a 62.1% completion rate, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games. Holstein has also added 323 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Desmond Reid leads the ground game with 670 rushing yards (74.4 per game) and four touchdowns. Reid has also contributed as a receiver, scoring four times with 33 receptions for 428 yards. In the air attack, Konata Mumpfield has 35 catches for 560 yards (62.2 per game) and three touchdowns, while Raphael Williams has recorded 24 receptions for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns in nine appearances.

Clemson Tigers team news

Cade Klubnik has been instrumental in driving Clemson's offense, amassing 2,275 passing yards with 24 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 63.1% completion rate. Additionally, Klubnik has made an impact on the ground, rushing for 300 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scoring four touchdowns across nine games. In the backfield, Phil Mafah has rushed for 991 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. In the receiving corps, Antonio Williams has been a top target, with 39 catches on 53 targets for 466 yards and six touchdowns.

