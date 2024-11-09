How to watch and listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Washington Huskies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Penn State versus Washington NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) prepare for a conference clash this Saturday at Beaver Stadium, where they'll host the Washington Huskies (5-4) in an intense Big Ten showdown.

Last week, the Huskies broke out of a two-game skid by securing a 26-21 victory over the USC Trojans at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Building a solid 20-7 lead by halftime, they managed to fend off USC's comeback attempts to grab the win. With this result, Washington is just one win shy of bowl eligibility and has extended their home winning streak to an impressive 19 games.

Penn State's undefeated run was halted by a narrow 20-13 defeat to the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at home. The Nittany Lions surged to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but their offense sputtered, putting up just three points the rest of the game. Still, Penn State remains in the hunt for the College Football Playoff but likely needs to win out to ensure a spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Penn State Nittany Lions vs Washington Huskies NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Washington Huskies: Date and kick-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on Washington Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location University Park, PA

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Washington Huskies on TV & stream live online

TV channel/ Streaming: Peacock

Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Colt McCoy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State Nittany Lions vs Washington Huskies

Audio Stream: Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 388 (CAR), 978 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Washington Huskies team news & key players

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

In the matchup against Ohio State, Drew Allar completed 12 of 20 passes (60%) for 146 yards, though he didn't find the end zone and threw one interception. Allar also rushed 10 times, adding 31 yards on the ground. Tyler Warren impressed with three rushes for 47 yards, averaging a strong 15.7 yards per carry, while also catching four passes for 47 yards. Nicholas Singleton made six receptions, amassing 54 yards at an average of 9.0 yards per catch.

Washington Huskies team news

For the Huskies, Will Rogers completed 25 of 39 passes for 262 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in their win over USC. Jonah Coleman was a force on the ground, tallying 104 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, alongside two catches for 17 yards. Denzel Boston was a key target, hauling in nine receptions on 15 attempts for 99 yards, averaging 11.0 yards per catch.

