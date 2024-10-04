How to watch and listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs UCLA Bruins 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs UCLA Bruins NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) are set to take on conference rival UCLA Bruins (1-3) in a Big Ten clash this Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Penn State Nittany Lions vs UCLA Bruins NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs UCLA Bruins: Date and kick-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on Spartans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State Nittany Lions vs UCLA Bruins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 385 (NE), 975 (CAR) | Home: 196 (NE), 958 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs UCLA Bruins team news & key players

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton teamed up for another stellar showing against Illinois. Allen powered through with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts, while Singleton amassed 139 total yards (94 on the ground) and capped it off with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Nicholas Singleton has been a key contributor to the Nittany Lions' rushing attack, amassing 408 yards and three touchdowns with an impressive 7.7 yards per carry. In the passing game, Tyler Warren has been reliable, hauling in 20 receptions on 25 targets for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Through four games, Kaytron Allen has added 289 rushing yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, along with one touchdown.

UCLA Bruins team news

Against Oregon, quarterback Ethan Garbers passed for 118 yards, while T.J. Harden contributed 53 rushing yards. Bryan Addison made a huge impact with a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown, along with eight tackles and a pass deflection. Carson Schwesinger led the defense, recording 13 tackles, including eight solo stops.

On the season, Garbers has thrown for 808 yards across four games, averaging 202 yards per contest, with a completion rate of 57.3%. He has recorded three touchdowns but has also thrown six interceptions.

Harden has contributed 125 rushing yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown in his four appearances, while Rico Flores Jr. has pulled in 12 catches for 187 yards, averaging 46.8 yards per game, along with one touchdown.

On the ground, Keegan Jones has managed 55 rushing yards (13.8 yards per game) but has yet to find the end zone in his four outings.

More college football news and coverage