How to watch and listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Ohio State Buckeyes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A high-stakes showdown is set to unfold in Happy Valley as the undefeated, third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (7-0) host the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and kick-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State Nittany Lions vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Audio Stream: Home: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE) | Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key players

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

For the season, Drew Allar has passed for 1,640 yards, averaging 234.3 yards per game, with a 71.3% completion rate. He has thrown 12 touchdowns and four interceptions over seven games, and he’s also added three rushing touchdowns and 129 yards on the ground. Nicholas Singleton has complemented the offense with 483 rushing yards (80.5 yards per game) and three scores while adding 13 receptions for 150 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Tyler Warren has posted solid numbers as well, with 47 catches for 559 yards (an average of 79.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns in seven games. Rounding out the ground attack, Kaytron Allen has recorded 509 rushing yards (72.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Will Howard has been impressive this season, tallying 1,795 passing yards while connecting on 74% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns against four interceptions. Beyond his passing stats, Howard has also chipped in 97 rushing yards and found the end zone five times on the ground across seven games.

In 2024, Jeremiah Smith has emerged as a key target, recording 35 catches on 47 targets, totaling 623 yards and eight touchdowns over seven games. Meanwhile, Quinshon Judkins has been a standout rusher, accumulating 520 yards (averaging 74.3 yards per carry) with six touchdowns. Additionally, Judkins has contributed as a receiver, securing eight catches out of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown.

