How to watch and listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Illinois Fighting Illini 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Big Ten football returns under the primetime spotlight from Happy Valley as two ranked teams collide, with No. 19 Illinois traveling to face No. 9 Penn State in Week 5 of college football action on Saturday.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are aiming to extend their perfect 4-0 start after edging past Nebraska 31-24 in their last road outing. Following this clash, Illinois will return home to face the Purdue Boilermakers.

Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions are looking to continue their unbeaten run, sitting at 3-0 after a dominant 56-0 thrashing of Kent State in their most recent game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Penn State Nittany Lions vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and kick-off time

The Nittany Lions will take on the Fighting Illini in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State Nittany Lions vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 195 (NE), 957 (CAR) | Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key players

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has thrown for 729 yards with 8 touchdowns and just one interception, completing 70.7% of his passes. In the backfield, Nicholas Singleton leads with 314 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, while Kaytron Allen has added 187 yards on the ground. The receiving corps is headlined by Tyler Warren, who has 16 catches for 226 yards, with Omari Evans contributing 205 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Harrison Wallace III chipping in with 146 receiving yards and 2 scores. On defense, Jaylen Reed leads with 22 total tackles, as the Nittany Lions have combined for 4 sacks and 3 interceptions this season.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Luke Altmyer, the Illini quarterback, has accumulated 862 passing yards with 10 touchdowns, completing 71.4% of his throws. On the ground, Kaden Feagin has been the leading rusher with 242 yards and 3 touchdowns. The rushing attack is well-supported by Aidan Laughery, Ca’Lil Valentine, and Josh McCray, all of whom have surpassed 100 rushing yards.

At wide receiver, Pat Bryant has notched a team-high 309 receiving yards on 20 receptions, adding 6 touchdowns. Zakhari Franklin has been a key target as well, leading the team with 21 catches for 243 yards. Defensively, Matthew Bailey tops the charts with 23 total tackles, while Xavier Scott leads in solo tackles with 16 and has snagged 3 interceptions. As a unit, Illinois' defense has racked up 10 sacks and 7 interceptions.

