How to watch and listen to Penn State vs Notre Dame Orange Bowl CFP Semi-Final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Penn State vs Notre Dame Orange Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two college football powerhouses are set to clash on January 9 in the Orange Bowl, with a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship at stake. The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions will go head-to-head with the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated showdown, marking their first meeting since 2007.

This matchup also rekindles a postseason rivalry not seen since the 1976 Gator Bowl. Both programs boast eerily similar strengths: dominant ground games and resolute defenses. Each silenced doubts about their title aspirations with commanding double-digit victories in their initial CFP games. With the all-time series deadlocked at 9-9-1, this battle is about more than just advancing—it's a shot at securing their first national title since the 1980s.

Penn State asserted its dominance in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, stifling Boise State's star running back Ashton Jeanty en route to a 31-14 triumph. Meanwhile, Notre Dame overcame SEC champion Georgia, securing a gritty 23-14 victory in the Sugar Bowl. However, Notre Dame enters the Orange Bowl with two fewer days of rest due to a tragic delay of their bowl game following a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. On paper, this showdown appears finely balanced.

Penn State vs Notre Dame Orange Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

Penn State Nittany Lions will take on Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated CFP Semi-Final Orange Bowl game on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Date Thursday, January 9, 2025 kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, FL

How to watch Penn State vs Notre Dame CFP Semi-Final on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath, Katie George (sideline)

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a free-trial)

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State vs Notre Dame Orange Bowl game

Audio Stream: Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

Penn State vs Notre Dame team news

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & players to watch

The Nittany Lions cruised through their first two CFP matchups, dismantling No. 11 SMU by 28 points before handling No. 3 Boise State with a 31-14 victory. While they've faced little resistance thus far, the Orange Bowl presents their toughest test yet.

Penn State’s offense is orchestrated by junior quarterback Drew Allar, a towering 6ft 5in signal-caller who has thrown for 3,192 yards with a 67.4% completion rate and a 24:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While not as fleet-footed as Leonard, Allar has contributed 285 rushing yards this season.

The Lions rely heavily on their potent rushing attack, featuring two 1,000-yard backs. Kaytron Allen has accumulated 1,026 yards and eight touchdowns, while Nicholas Singleton has added 1,015 yards and nine scores, including a 58-yard touchdown burst against Boise State.

In the receiving game, Tyler Warren, a 6ft 6in tight end destined for the NFL, leads the team with 1,158 yards and eight touchdowns.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & players to watch

The Fighting Irish are chasing their first national title since 1988, a feat many thought unattainable when Brian Kelly departed for LSU in 2021, citing challenges in recruiting SEC-caliber talent. Under Marcus Freeman, the Irish are now just two wins away from rewriting that narrative.

Riley Leonard, a 6ft 4in, 216-pound senior quarterback in his first season with Notre Dame after transferring from Duke, leads the charge. Leonard has tallied 2,383 passing yards with an 18:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 66.5% completion rate. Equally dangerous on the ground, Leonard is the team's second-leading rusher with 831 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Notre Dame's ground attack is anchored by sophomore standout Jeremiyah Love, who has amassed 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, including a jaw-dropping 98-yard score against Indiana. Love is recovering from an injury sustained last week, and while he has participated in practice, his status remains uncertain.

Should he be unavailable, Jadarian Price (720 yards, seven touchdowns) will take the lead role. In the passing game, Beaux Collins, a 6ft 3in senior, serves as the top target with 458 yards and three touchdowns.

