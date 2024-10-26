New England Patriots vs New York Jets 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Patriots versus Jets 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets (2-5, 3rd in AFC East) head to Foxborough to square off with the New England Patriots (1-6, 4th in AFC East) at Gillette Stadium in a pivotal divisional clash.

The Jets are in desperate need of a win to prevent their season from slipping further out of reach. Despite entering the year as division favorites, it’s been a rocky journey. New York started with promise, going 2-1 through the first three games, but has since tumbled with four straight losses. A close 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills at home stung, followed by a disappointing 35-17 defeat on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Similarly, the Patriots are also searching for relief in what has been a grim season. After a surprising win in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, New England has struggled mightily, failing to add any more victories. The offense has been especially ineffective, ranking near the bottom in nearly every category, and many of their losses have been lopsided. Most recently, the Patriots suffered a 41-21 rout by the Houston Texans in Week 6, followed by a tough 32-16 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 824 (NE)

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 824 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

Jacoby Brissett started the season as the No. 1 quarterback, but the organization opted to give rookie Drake Maye an opportunity in the final games. Maye has emerged as a positive presence, throwing for 276 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars and totaling 541 passing yards along with a 5:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio over two games. He'll take the reins as the starting quarterback in this matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson has crossed the 100-yard mark in a game just once this season. The 26-year-old running back struggled last week, managing only 18 rushing yards and bringing his season total to 374 yards. Stevenson is currently dealing with a foot injury but participated in practice on Thursday. Antonio Gibson has contributed 225 rushing yards, though the receiving corps remains lackluster.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee S. Sow Guard Questionable Illness J. Peppers Safety Commissioners Exempt List Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Ankle L. Robinson Guard Out Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Jordan Guard Questionable Ankle T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Austin Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jones Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle S. Roberts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Out Hamstring J. Polk Wide Receiver Out Concussion K. White Defensive End Questionable Ankle D. Ekuale Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen R. McMillan Linebacker Questionable Back

New York Jets team news

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been overwhelming this season, but he’s still managing to put up respectable numbers. The 40-year-old quarterback has surpassed 225 passing yards in five consecutive games, including a 276-yard outing in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he threw two interceptions last week, one of them wasn’t entirely his fault. Overall, Rodgers has thrown for 1,663 yards this season, sporting a 10:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, all while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Breece Hall enjoyed a standout performance against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 113 yards, but was limited to just 38 yards last week. The 23-year-old running back has tallied 348 rushing yards so far this season. The Jets made a notable addition last week by trading for Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. In his debut, Adams recorded 30 receiving yards and has accumulated 239 yards this season. Garrett Wilson leads the team with 460 receiving yards. However, the New York offense has struggled recently, scoring 20 points or fewer in four consecutive games.

On the defensive side, the Jets possess a significant strength. They’ve allowed 23 points or fewer in five of their last six contests. While they effectively contained Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 6, they faltered last week, surrendering 410 total yards to the Steelers. The defense is poised to improve further with Haason Reddick returning to practice after resolving a contract dispute, making it likely that the star linebacker will play this week. New York’s pass defense is exceptional, ranking second in the league, while their run defense sits at 16th.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Out Knee W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle K. Yeboah Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle B. Rypien Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee M. Becton Tackle Out Concussion B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Clark Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Vera-Tucker Guard Out Ankle T. Adams Safety Doubtful Hamstring A. Davis Safety Out Concussion X. Newman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Neck A. Lazard Wide Receiver Doubtful Chest

