How to watch and listen today's Patriots vs Panthers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Patriots versus Panthers NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots will face off in the opening game of the NFL Preseason on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers finished with a dismal 2-15 record, marking their sixth consecutive losing season and entering 2024 with their fifth head coach in just three years. Frank Reich was dismissed after 11 games, with the team sitting at 1-10, and they managed only one win in the final stretch under interim coach Chris Tabor.

Now, former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dave Canales has taken the helm, with hopes of revitalising a struggling offense after the Panthers selected quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the draft.

The Patriots, meanwhile, struggled with a 4-13 record in 2023 and finished rock-bottom of the AFC East as they registered their third losing season in the last four years. They have entered a new era, with Jerod Mayo taking over as head coach after Bill Belichick's departure.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Patriots vs Panthers: Date and kick-off time

New England Patriots will take on Carolina Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Thursday, August 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch Patriots vs Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network / CBS

Local Simulcast

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Patriots vs Panthers

Radio:

98.5 The Sports Hub - Patriots Radio Network

Broadcasters: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Phil Perry (analyst), Marc Cappello (sideline)

Bob Socci (play-by-play), Phil Perry (analyst), Marc Cappello (sideline) WRFX 99.7 The FOX - Carolina Panthers Radio Network

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Jim Szoke (analyst)

Audio stream: SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 804 (CAR) | SiriusXM: 225 (NE), 380 (CAR)

Patriots vs Panthers team news

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots made a bold move in the offseason, trading away Mac Jones and selecting Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the draft, hoping to secure their quarterback of the future.

However, Maye's performance during training camp practices has raised some concerns in Foxborough. The rookie signal-caller has struggled to find his rhythm, leaving the door open for veteran free agent acquisition Jacoby Brissett to make a strong case for the starting job.

Brissett, known for his solid play in the NFL, has seized the opportunity and has been impressing with his consistency and decision-making.

The former Patriots backup has shown that he can step up and lead the offense, potentially putting pressure on the coaching staff to reconsider their plans for Maye, who has picked Brissett to start and Maye to come on in as relief.

Carolina Panthers team news

Despite a revamped offensive line, new receivers, and a new offensive philosophy, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will sit out Thursday night's preseason opener against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

First-year NFL coach Dave Canales kept cards close to his chest about whether the top pick of the 2023 draft class would play at all during the preseason, considering the risk of injury.

Canales said after Tuesday's padded practice: "You can't play scared, but you've got to be smart, so yeah, it's a factor for sure. With the guys we're counting on, we're definitely taking that into consideration."

The Panthers already are without the services of backup QB Andy Dalton (hamstring), so third-stringer Jack Plummer will suit up and will be backed up by Jake Luton, who was signed Monday.

Defensively, the cornerback battle is going to be an intriguing one as Dicaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamison, Wille Drew and Lamar Jackson fight to be starters. New coach Dave Canales is going to look to correct the defensive woes.

