How to watch and listen today's New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Patriots versus Eagles NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots collide in Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule on Thursday.

The Eagles have Super Bowl aspirations after a disappointing ending to the 2023 season in which they finished 11-6. Meanwhile, the Patriots are in the beginning stages of a rebuild. Last season, they went 4-13.

The Patriots and Eagles have gone head-to-head in joint practices this week, and it seems the Patriots' offense has had a rough time.

New England clearly has some issues to iron out, but it looks like Philadelphia's starting offense will be sitting out. Everything suggests Thursday night’s game will be a scrappy, low-scoring affair.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, NE, United States.

Date Thursday, August 15, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, NE

How to watch Patriots vs Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the New England or Boston areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WCAU (NBC/10 - Philadelphia)

Broadcasters: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst)

WBZ (CBS/4 - Boston)

Broadcasters: Scott Zolak (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Devin McCourty (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Patriots vs Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 821 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 825 (NE), 88 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Patriots vs Eagles team news

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots offense doesn't have the luxury of resting too many starters on offense, but it does not mean they are prepared to score touchdowns. This is a very young offense and one that struggles to protect.

Brissett is set to start this game, but fellow rookie Joe Milton III is expected to get plenty of playing time.

New England's defense will be the key to staying competitive, even in the preseason. Under new head coach Jerod Mayo, the defense will be tasked with containing an Eagles offense likely led by Kenny Pickett and Tanner McGee.

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Given that Jalen Hurts didn't take to the field during preseason last year, it seems very unlikely that we will see him at all until the regular season. That means we will likely see a lot of QBs Pickett and McKee.

The Eagles' offense might be easing into the regular season, but their defense still needs some fine-tuning. While the starters may see limited action, several new faces still need to get accustomed to the system.

This includes free-agent signings like linebacker Zack Baun and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, as well as rookies like cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Even the players deeper in Philadelphia's depth chart are expected to present a tough challenge for this version of the Patriots' offense.

