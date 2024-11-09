Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Panthers versus Giants 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The NFL heads back to Germany, where two struggling teams, the New York Giants (2-7) and the Carolina Panthers (2-7), will face off. Both teams enter Week 10 with a league-worst record of 2-7, effectively out of the playoff picture and focusing on laying a foundation for next season.

The Giants' season remains a rough journey, with their latest loss to the Washington Commanders marking their fourth straight defeat. This slide could place the Giants in line for a top-10 draft pick, putting pressure on the team’s leadership to make crucial decisions about its future.

Meanwhile, the Panthers managed to snap a five-game losing streak by defeating the New Orleans Saints. It marked Bryce Young's first win of the season, offering a glimmer of hope for the rookie quarterback as he looks to cement his role as the starter.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue Allianz Arena Location Munich, Germany

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcasters: Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 823 (NE) | National: 227 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

On the Panthers' side, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has completed 106 of 160 passes for 989 yards, posting seven touchdowns against six interceptions, along with 34 rushing yards. Bryce Young has gone 77 of 128 for 694 yards, with three touchdowns and six interceptions, plus an additional 41 yards and a rushing touchdown. Chuba Hubbard leads Carolina’s ground game with 133 carries for 665 yards and five touchdowns, while Miles Sanders has added 36 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown.

With the trade of Diontae Johnson before the deadline, rookie Xavier Legette has emerged as the leading receiver with 26 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Adam Thielen (eight catches, 109 yards, TD), Jalen Coker (14 receptions, 222 yards, TD), Ja’Tavion Sanders (24 catches, 245 yards), and Hubbard (26 catches, 108 yards, TD) have all provided solid options in the passing game. Kicker Eddy Pineiro remains reliable, converting all 15 of his extra point attempts and making 10 of 11 field goals, with a season-long of 48 yards.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee T. Tremble Tight End Questionable Back C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Questionable Undisclosed P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Robinson Safety Questionable Knee B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Thielen Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Fuller Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps I. Ekwonu Tackle Questionable Ankle M. Wright Kicker Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Sanders Tight End Questionable Wrist F. Franks Tight End Questionable Concussion

New York Giants team news

For the Giants, Daniel Jones has completed 194 of 304 pass attempts, totaling 1,880 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, though he's been sacked 27 times. Jones has also contributed on the ground, with 60 carries for 239 yards and a rushing touchdown. Backup Drew Lock has seen limited action, completing three of eight passes for six yards.

In the backfield, Devin Singletary started the season as the lead running back, recording 70 carries for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. has stepped up recently with 89 carries for 442 yards and two scores. Rookie Malik Nabers tops the receiving corps with 55 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns, followed by Wan'Dale Robinson (51 receptions, 343 yards, two TDs), Darius Slayton (32 catches, 469 yards, TD), Theo Johnson (17 catches, 201 yards, TD), and Tracy Jr., who has added 17 catches for 116 yards.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin M. Adams Linebacker Questionable Calf A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed D. Slayton Wide Receiver Out Concussion S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Muasau Linebacker Questionable Hamstring G. Gano Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring K. Thibodeaux Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist L. Cager Tight End Questionable Undisclosed S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle B. Ford-Wheaton Wide Receiver Questionable Achilles J. Gillan Punter Questionable Hamstring J. Pinnock Safety Questionable Abdomen A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Ankle S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen T. Johnson Tight End Questionable Knee G. Van Roten Offensive Guard Questionable Shoulder C. Hubbard Offensive Guard Questionable Illness

