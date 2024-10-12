Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A pair of NFC South foes clash on the gridiron this Sunday afternoon in the Tar Heel State, as the Atlanta Falcons hit the road to face the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons are arriving in Carolina fresh off a thrilling victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, securing a 36-30 win. This triumph improves Atlanta's record to 3-2, marking them at 2-0 within the division after a previous win over the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are returning home following a disappointing 36-10 defeat to the Chicago Bears. This marks their fourth loss of the season, leaving Carolina with a struggling 1-4 record. Thus far, the Panthers have only faced one divisional opponent, the New Orleans Saints, where they suffered a heavy defeat in their season opener, ending with a score of 47-10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 801 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

The Panthers have been hit hard by injuries along both their offensive and defensive lines, presenting a considerable challenge this season. They are missing key players such as Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, and D.J. Wonnum. A'Shawn Robinson and Jadeveon Clowney were also absent from practice this week, creating a troubling outlook for the Panthers as they prepare to face Atlanta's strong rushing attack.

This season, the Panthers have faced ongoing uncertainty regarding their starting quarterback. Bryce Young was replaced early in the campaign, leading to Andy Dalton stepping in during Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he helped the team secure their first victory of the year with a score of 36-22.

Head coach Dave Canales has confirmed that Dalton is now the team’s quarterback, indicating they plan to stick with him for the foreseeable future. Since the switch, Carolina's offensive production has improved significantly, skyrocketing from an average of just 6.5 points per game to 23.3 points per game. Furthermore, their passing yardage has jumped from 102 yards per game with Young to an impressive 244.3 yards per game under Dalton.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee T. Tremble Tight End Out Concussion C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf J. Crumedy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip J. Aho Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Doubtful Shoulder A. Raym Center Out Concussion B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Robinson Defensive End Questionable Ankle S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Out Hamstring A. Corbett Center Out Biceps

Atlanta Falcons team news

Last week, Kirk Cousins delivered a standout performance as the quarterback for Atlanta, completing 42 of 58 passes for an impressive 509 yards and four touchdowns. With an average of 8.8 yards per attempt, there was little doubt that when the Falcons received the ball to begin overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they would capitalize on the opportunity and score on their opening drive to clinch the victory. Thanks to Cousins' efforts, the Falcons currently rank sixth in the league for passing yards this season.

On the year, Cousins has successfully connected on 119 of 177 throws for 1,373 yards, accumulating eight touchdowns against five interceptions. He has been brought down for sacks 10 times throughout the season. Leading the rushing attack is Bijan Robinson, who has recorded 67 carries for 285 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Allgeier has also contributed on the ground with 33 carries for 178 yards, while Ray-Ray McCloud has added two carries for 23 yards.

In the receiving department, Drake London stands out as the leading target, hauling in 32 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Other reliable options for Cousins include Darnell Mooney (24 catches, 330 yards, three touchdowns), McCloud (21 receptions, 229 yards), Kyle Pitts (15 grabs, 193 yards, one touchdown), and Robinson (18 receptions, 151 yards).

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Landman Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Eifler Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Pruitt Tight End Out Knee D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle C. Patterson Running Back Out Ankle T. Andersen Linebacker Out Knee

