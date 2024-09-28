Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) are set to clash with the Carolina Panthers (1-2) this week at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Joe Burrow and the Bengals find themselves in desperate need of a win to steer clear of an alarming 0-4 start to the season. Standing in their way is former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, now leading the revitalized Panthers.

After suffering a narrow 38-33 defeat at home to the Washington Commanders on Monday night, the Bengals are eager for a turnaround. Historically, of the 155 teams that have begun their season 0-4 since the merger, only the 1992 Chargers have managed to claw their way back to the playoffs.

Dalton, who spent nine seasons with Cincinnati before departing after the 2019 season, understands that desperation can turn the Bengals into a formidable opponent as they head into Sunday’s matchup.

This isn’t the first time Zac Taylor has faced a rocky start as head coach. Last season, the Bengals opened with a 1-3 record but rebounded to contend for a playoff spot, ultimately finishing at 9-8 and falling short of postseason play.

On the other side, the Panthers appeared to be on the brink of disaster early in the season, having been outscored 73-13 in their first two games under second-year quarterback Bryce Young. A change under center sparked Carolina's offense back to life and the Panthers rolled to a 36-22 win over Vegas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 806 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

Carolina wide receiver Adam Thielen was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for Sunday's game. Meanwhile, left guard Damien Lewis is listed as questionable due to an elbow injury. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton had a standout performance last week, throwing for 319 yards and completing 70.3% of his passes. He connected for three touchdowns and avoided any turnovers, guiding the Panthers to their first victory of the season.

Chubba Hubbard also impressed, rushing 12 times for 114 yards, while Diontae Johnson added to the ground game with eight carries, racking up 122 yards and a touchdown.

Now, the pressing concern for Carolina is whether Dalton can deliver another commanding performance, or if the team will revert to the struggles they faced in their first two outings.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically unable to perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf J. Crumedy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. DiRenzo Guard Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Groin D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Aho Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Lewis Guard Questionable Elbow A. Robinson Defensive End Questionable Knee S. Tuttle Defensive Tackle Questionable Foot N. Scott Safety Questionable Quadriceps A. Thielen Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Fuller Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Joe Burrow has been getting better and more precise with every week of the 2024 season. In last week's defeat to Washington, Burrow went 29-for-38, amassing 324 yards and three touchdowns. While the Bengals' offense managed to put up 33 points, it wasn't enough to overcome their defensive struggles as they allowed the Commanders to score 38. They made quarterback Jayden Daniels look like a seasoned pro, surrendering 234 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The real issue for Cincinnati was on the defensive side of the ball, as the offense fired on all cylinders. Burrow had a stellar performance last time out, while wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also had a big day, recording six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Chase Brown chipped in with seven carries for 62 yards.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Ivey Cornerback Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Robbins Punter Injured Reserve Upper Leg M. Jackson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Out Groin T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Knee S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle N. Scott Safety Questionable Quadriceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Out Knee T. Hendrickson Defensive End Questionable Illness

