Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Green Bay Packers (3-2) return to their home turf this Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals (2-3), fresh off a surprising victory.

Last week's biggest shocker unfolded in the Bay Area, as Arizona ended a four-game losing streak with a stunning upset over their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Expectations were modest for the Cardinals, but with every NFC West team facing its own challenges, they’re suddenly within reach of competing for the division title.

Jordan Love notched his first win of the season by leading the Packers to a road victory over the Los Angeles Rams. After a slower start, Love appears to be finding his rhythm, and Green Bay will need him to stay sharp to stay competitive in an NFC North division shaping up to be one of the league's toughest.

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 800 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

Jordan Love appears to have found his rhythm after a knee injury kept him sidelined for two games. There's a good chance WR Christian Watson could return from an ankle injury, and Romeo Doubs will also be back, having completed his one-game suspension.

In his last outing, Love channeled his inner Brett Favre, completing 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards and throwing two touchdowns, though he also had a costly pick-six. On the ground, Josh Jacobs contributed with 73 yards on 19 carries, adding a touchdown. Tucker Kraft led the receiving corps with 88 yards and two touchdowns, sharing four receptions with Jayden Reed.

On defense, Quay Walker stood out with six tackles and three assists, while Karl Brooks tallied 1.5 sacks. Xavier McKinney continued to dominate the secondary, securing his fifth interception in as many games and leading the team with six passes defended and five interceptions.

Walker remains the team’s top tackler with 40 overall and a team-high 28 solo tackles, plus 1.5 sacks on the season. Devonte Wyatt currently leads the pack with three sacks, followed by Preston Smith with 2.5 and Keisean Nixon with two.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Mosby Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder R. Walker Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Alexander Cornerback Questionable Groin D. Wyatt Defensive Lineman Out Ankle C. Watson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into this matchup with a lengthy injury list, which includes WR Zay Jones, kicker Matt Prater, and Bilal Nichols. Four offensive linemen are also on the injury report, adding to the challenges they’ll face.

Arizona showed resilience with a comeback win over division rival San Francisco last Sunday. QB Kyler Murray contributed 195 passing yards and added another 83 on the ground. The Cardinals were efficient with 6.5 yards per carry and kept the ball secure, capitalizing on the 49ers' three turnovers. This victory was a strong response after a tough 42-14 defeat to Washington in the previous game.

Last season’s offensive struggles, marked by Murray's absence and limited options in attack, are starting to look like a thing of the past. This year, Murray has been a steady presence, completing 68.1% of his throws for 972 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also added 247 rushing yards, second only to James Conner, who leads the ground game with 379 yards on 83 carries and three touchdowns.

On the receiving end, Marvin Harrison Jr. has quickly emerged as a primary target, racking up 279 yards and four touchdowns from 17 catches. Tight end Trey McBride remains a reliable option with 20 receptions, closely followed by Michaels Wilson, who has pulled in 19 catches.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel C. Jones Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee K. Beachum Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps J. Barton Offensive Lineman Out Toe M. Prater Kicker Questionable Knee G. Williams Cornerback Questionable Groin W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee

