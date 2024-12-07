How to watch and listen to Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Big Ten Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stage is set for an exciting clash in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks (12-0, 9-0) take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1) this Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship game: Date and kick-off time

The Ducks will take on the Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+ (sign up for a 7-day free-trial)

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship game

Audio Stream: Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

The Oregon Ducks boast a well-rounded team, blending a powerful offense with a strong defense, making them a formidable force. This balance has been key to their success, including their ability to cover the spread against Big Ten rivals such as Ohio State and Illinois. In fact, Oregon ended the regular season with six consecutive wins, each by double digits, all against conference opponents.

Dillon Gabriel, a contender for the Heisman Trophy, will be the focal point on offense after throwing for 3,275 yards and posting an impressive 24-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Tez Johnson headlines a deep and dynamic receiving corps, while Jordan James, one of the nation's top-20 rushers, leads the team with 1,166 rushing yards. If Oregon's offense operates at full throttle on Saturday, they could keep Penn State from keeping the game close.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

The heart of Penn State's offense lies in running back Nick Singleton. Junior quarterback Drew Allar has showcased his skills, completing over 70% of his passes to guide the team to an 11-1 record. Tyler Warren, the Nittany Lions' standout tight end, leads the receiving corps with 81 catches, while Harrison Wallace III is next in line with 35. Warren is also a significant red-zone threat, hauling in six touchdown passes from Allar.

On the defensive side, Penn State boasts elite talent at every position. Junior defensive end Abdul Carter has been a menace, recording 10 sacks during the regular season, and he's expected to be a top selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. In addition to his sack total, Carter has also forced two fumbles this year.

Leading the defense in tackles is senior safety Jaylen Reed, a seasoned leader who also shines as a ball hawk, with three interceptions, including a pick-six. Cornerbacks Elliot Washington II and A.J. Harris also play pivotal roles in the secondary, contributing to Penn State's formidable defensive unit.

