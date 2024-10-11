How to watch and listen to Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This weekend features an exciting Big Ten showdown as No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes travels to face No. 3 Oregon Ducks in Week 7 of college football on Saturday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon Ducks will take on Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

The Oregon Ducks have kicked off their Big Ten journey with a solid 2-0 record in conference play. In recent matchups, the Ducks scored decisive victories, beating UCLA 34-13 and Michigan State 31-10.

In their latest outing, Oregon put on a strong showing. They racked up 477 total yards compared to Michigan State's 250, though they fell short in the turnover department, 2-1. Oregon held a commanding 31-0 lead with just 11 minutes left in the game.

The Ducks leaned on their ground game, rushing 37 times for 213 yards. Junior running back Jordan James led the way with 24 carries, tallying an impressive 166 yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20 of 32 passes for two touchdowns but also threw two picks, adding 22 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes improved to a flawless 5-0 on the season with a commanding 35-7 win over Iowa at home in Week 6. Ohio State outmatched the Hawkeyes, amassing 412 total yards to Iowa's 226, while also winning the turnover battle 3-2. Senior quarterback Will Howard was stellar, throwing for 209 yards with four touchdown passes and adding a rushing score.

Emeka Egbuka, a senior wide receiver, was unstoppable, racking up 71 yards and three touchdowns on nine catches. Freshman Jeremiah Smith made a strong showing with 89 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, while junior running back Quinshon Judkins contributed with 78 yards on 13 carries.

The Buckeyes' defense was relentless, racking up four sacks, nine tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and an interception, underscoring their dominance on both sides of the field.

So far this season, Jeremiah Smith has scored seven touchdowns, while Emeka Egbuka has five. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have combined for an impressive 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over five games.

