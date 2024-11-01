How to watch and listen to Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The top-ranked Oregon Ducks (8-0) gear up for a Big Ten clash against the Michigan Wolverines (5-3) on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and kick-off time

Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon Ducks will take on Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Home: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Michigan Wolverines team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

Dillon Gabriel is enjoying an exceptional season as the senior quarterback has thrown for 250 or more yards in every game except one throughout September. Last week, he amassed 291 passing yards, bringing his season total to 2,371. He boasts an impressive 18:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The running game is equally formidable, led by Jordan James, who has rushed for over 100 yards in four games this season, totaling 800 rushing yards thus far. The receiving corps is top-notch, with Tez Johnson leading the team after securing 102 receiving yards last week and accumulating 638 receiving yards this season. Evan Stewart closely follows with 446 yards. The Oregon offense has been prolific, scoring at least 32 points in five of their seven games and averaging 467 yards per contest.

Defensively, the Ducks are tough to penetrate. They have allowed 10 points or fewer in three of their last four conference matchups, showcasing their ability to stifle opposing offenses.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan has employed three different quarterbacks this season. After suffering yet another concussion, Jack Tuttle has announced his retirement. As a result, Davis Warren will take over as the starter. Warren struggled earlier in the season, managing just 123 passing yards against Michigan State, and currently has a total of 567 passing yards with a 3:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Wolverines lean heavily on their ground game, featuring Kalei Mullings, who has surpassed 100 rushing yards in three games this year, totaling 694 rushing yards. Donovan Edwards has added 450 rushing yards to the mix. In the receiving department, Colston Loveland recorded 67 yards last week, bringing his total to 411 receiving yards, while Semaj Morgan has contributed 118 yards. Michigan's offense has managed to score 24 or more points in five of their eight games but averages only 303 yards per game.

