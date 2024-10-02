How to watch and listen to Oregon Ducks vs Michigan State Spartans 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon Ducks vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0) are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) in a Friday night showdown at 9:00 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium, with the two teams clashing as Big Ten rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oregon Ducks vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and kick-off time

The Ducks will take on Spartans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Michigan State Spartans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 372 (NE), 372 (CAR) | Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Michigan State Spartans team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

Oregon ran through the Bruins for 153 rushing yards and added 278 passing yards, with senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel throwing three touchdown passes for the Ducks.

Jordan James also made his presence felt in the running game, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. So far this season, Gabriel has racked up 1,192 passing yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception, while James has contributed 386 yards and four touchdowns on 64 carries.

Michigan State Spartans team news

Michigan State is led by sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has completed 56.3% of his passes, totaling 1,058 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Chiles has also found the end zone three times on the ground. The Long Beach, California native will return to the west coast against the Ducks while looking to spearhead a Spartans offense that's scored just two touchdowns the past two games.

In their last game, Jaron Glover recorded four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Spartans’ defense faces an uphill battle, and they'll need to tighten up significantly to stay competitive. Out of the backfield, running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams leads the way for the Spartans with 58 carries for 306 yards and a touchdown. He's also added three catches for 31 yards so far this season.

