How to watch and listen to Oregon Ducks vs Maryland Terrapins 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon Ducks versus Maryland Terrapins NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The top-ranked Oregon Ducks, now sitting at 9-0 for the season, return home this weekend for their second-to-last game on familiar turf. On Saturday, they’ll face Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) in a matchup with plenty on the line for both teams.

Oregon held onto their No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll following a commanding 38-17 victory over defending champions Michigan, pushing their unbeaten record to nine games.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins arrive fresh from a bye, their last outing being a 48-23 defeat at Minnesota. After notching an impressive win over USC for their only conference victory so far, Maryland struggled to keep up in their follow-up clash with the Gophers, with defensive lapses costing them early on.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oregon Ducks vs Maryland Terrapins NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon Ducks will take on Maryland Terrapins in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Maryland Terrapins

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Maryland Terrapins team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

Dillon Gabriel is firing on all cylinders for the Oregon Ducks, connecting on 74.8% of his passes for 2,665 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Tez Johnson and Terrance Ferguson are thriving in the receiving game, amassing a combined 1,111 yards and 11 touchdowns, with Evan Stewart adding 31 catches.

Oregon's ground attack averages 168.1 yards per game, with Jordan James leading the way at 917 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, the Ducks have been formidable, surrendering just 15.8 points and 294.2 yards per game. Bryce Boettcher is the tackle leader with 53, while Matayo Uiagalelei has secured 5.5 sacks, and Tysheem Johnson has snagged two interceptions.

Maryland Terrapins team news

Billy Edwards Jr. has been consistent for the Maryland Terrapins, completing 68.4% of his throws for 2,314 yards, with 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. The dynamic duo of Tai Felton and Kaden Prather has been essential in the receiving corps, combining for 1,394 yards and nine touchdowns, while Dylan Wade has chipped in with 19 receptions.

On the ground, Maryland averages 119 yards per game, with Roman Hemby leading the charge at 403 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, they've been allowing 27.8 points and 381 yards per game, with Ruben Hyppolite II recording 39 tackles, Caleb Wheatland notching three sacks, and Glendon Miller collecting three interceptions.

