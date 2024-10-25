How to watch and listen to Oregon Ducks vs Illinois Fighting Illini 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon Ducks vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (7-0) prepare to host the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, for a key Big Ten clash.

Oregon Ducks vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon Ducks will take on Illinois Fighting Illini in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

Oregon fans have reason for concern as a growing list of injuries to crucial players may impact Saturday’s matchup. In last week’s game against Purdue, the Ducks were without several key starters, including senior defensive end Jordan Burch, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., and standout tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Ferguson was sidelined after undergoing an appendectomy just before the Purdue game, a tough blow for Oregon’s offense as it was hitting a solid rhythm. The senior tight end has been a reliable target for quarterback Dillon Gabriel this season, accumulating 321 receiving yards on 20 catches across six games. His role as a dual-threat in both receiving and blocking is vital to the Ducks’ offensive setup.

Matthew Bedford remains a major uncertainty. The senior transfer from Indiana has yet to play for the Ducks this season, following a setback with his right knee during practice leading up to the UCLA game.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

After a thrilling 50-49 overtime win against Purdue, the Fighting Illini followed up by taking down Michigan 21-7. Despite being outgained in total yards, 322-267, Illinois dominated the turnover margin, coming out on top 3-0 with two fumble recoveries and an interception off Jack Tuttle. Junior quarterback Luke Altmyer completed nine of his 18 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing 48 rushing yards and an additional score on ten carries.

Unfortunately, the Fighting Illini lost sophomore running back Kaden Feagin for the season due to hip surgery after posting 306 rushing yards and three touchdowns in five games. Junior RB Josh McCray, who has accumulated 322 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, will now step into a lead role in Illinois' backfield for the remainder of the season.

