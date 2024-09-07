How to watch and listen today's Oregon Ducks vs Boise State Broncos 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Oregon versus Boise State Broncos CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

No. 7 Oregon Ducks welcomes Boise State Broncos for a late-night showdown this Saturday, aiming to recover from a lackluster showing in their season opener against Idaho.

The Ducks secured a 24-14 victory, but they were only ahead by three points late into the fourth quarter, as their offense struggled to close out the game effectively.

Oregon will need to tighten up against a Boise State team that put up an impressive 56 points in an 11-point road win over Georgia Southern last week. The Broncos are considered strong contenders for the Mountain West title and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. This matchup will be a significant challenge for both teams.

Oregon Ducks vs Boise State Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon Ducks will take on Boise State Broncos in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (color analyst)

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Boise State Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 390 (CAR), 980 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Boise State Broncos team news

Oregon Ducks team news

The Ducks entered the season with high expectations, particularly for their offense, making their struggles to score against Idaho all the more puzzling. Dillon Gabriel, a formidable quarterback with numerous accolades, leads the charge, backed by a wealth of talent in both the running back and wide receiver positions. It will be interesting to see how he fares in this game.

Boise State Broncos team news

Boise State faces growing concerns over their injury list, especially with their toughest opponent on the horizon. With a running back, tight end, and wide receiver all listed as questionable, their offensive depth has taken a significant hit. While the team boasts top-tier talent, the injuries could be a major stumbling block.

In their opener, the Broncos amassed 651 yards of offense, demonstrating their offensive prowess. Though replicating that performance on Saturday will be a challenge, it's evident they possess a well-rounded attack.

