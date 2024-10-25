How to watch and listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ole Miss Rebels versus Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

SEC football is back at The Grove this weekend as No. 18 Ole Miss aims to level their conference record against a struggling Oklahoma team on Saturday.

Ole Miss was shocked by Kentucky in their first SEC game and then dropped a nail-biting overtime thriller to LSU, losing both matchups by a combined six points. After an impressive 4-0 start, back-to-back three-point losses to Kentucky and LSU have taken some of the shine off their campaign. However, with a home game against Georgia still to come, and manageable road trips to Arkansas and Florida, there's hope.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and kick-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Oklahoma Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Oklahoma Sooners team news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Ole Miss are coming off a heartbreaking 29-26 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Rebels took an early 10-0 lead and extended it to 17-7 in the first half. With just three minutes left in regulation, Ole Miss nailed a 37-yard field goal to go up 23-16. However, LSU responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. In overtime, the Rebels managed a field goal, but LSU sealed the victory with a touchdown on their first play of extra time.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 284 yards on 24-of-42 passing, with one touchdown and one interception in the loss. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries, scoring once. Receivers Cayden Lee and Tre Harris both surpassed 100 receiving yards.

So far this season, Dart has passed for 2,384 yards, completing 70.2% of his attempts, with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Henry Parrish Jr. leads the Rebels’ rushing attack with 612 yards and nine touchdowns, while Tre Harris has been the standout wide receiver, racking up 987 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per catch, and hauling in six touchdowns.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

In their most recent outing, Oklahoma fell 35-9 to South Carolina at home. Following the loss, head coach Brent Venables made the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday. It was a tough contest for the Sooners, who struggled to get anything going offensively.

The Sooners turned the ball over four times against the Gamecocks and had trouble converting key downs, going just 1-for-5 on fourth down and 6-for-19 on third down. Both Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins took snaps in the defeat.

Heading into the matchup with Ole Miss, Arnold is slated to start at quarterback. Hawkins, a true freshman, had started the previous few games but was benched in the first quarter against South Carolina in favor of Arnold. The sophomore has thrown for 763 yards, completing 57.2% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

