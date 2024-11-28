How to watch and listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Mississippi State 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ole Miss Rebels versus Mississippi State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a heated SEC rivalry showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs hit the road for this year's Egg Bowl, aiming to pull off one of the rivalry’s most shocking upsets. Sitting at a disappointing 2-9 on the season, Mississippi State’s lone victory in their last ten outings came against a struggling UMASS squad.

They've dropped two straight heading into this contest, and the odds are stacked heavily against them. However, history shows that the Bulldogs tend to keep things competitive against the Rebels, regardless of form. Just two years ago, Mississippi State stunned Ole Miss on the road, and they’ll need to tap into that kind of belief to potentially derail their rival’s season.

For Ole Miss, the spotlight is on after a tough road loss to Florida last week. Despite knocking off Georgia just a few weeks prior and previously being entrenched in the top ten rankings, their playoff hopes have taken a severe blow.

With three losses on the season, the Rebels' inconsistencies have cost them dearly. Wins over Georgia and South Carolina showcased their potential, but lackluster performances—particularly away from home—have marred their campaign. Ole Miss boasts a solid 5-1 record at home this year, and following a rivalry win last season, they’ll be eager to make it two straight and salvage what could otherwise be a lost season.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Mississippi State: Date and kick-off time

The Rebels will take on the Bulldogs a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT

Ole Miss Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Ole Miss is facing multiple injury concerns, particularly on the offensive side, which could hinder their ability to execute effectively. Henry Parrish's absence was felt last week, and with him still sidelined, the Rebels will struggle to maintain offensive efficiency and control the clock. To make matters worse, several wide receivers are dealing with injuries, raising doubts about the offense's ability to bounce back in this matchup.

Despite these challenges, Ole Miss is counting on their offense to lead the charge, and they come into this game with the second-highest yardage total in the nation. Coupled with a passing attack that ranks second overall, the Rebels have the tools to move the ball effectively. The question is whether their depth will be enough to withstand the injury setbacks. Jaxson Dart has had an impressive season, but last week’s troubling three-interception performance in the fourth quarter highlights the importance of avoiding over-aggression. He’ll need to stay calm and not force plays in this critical game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

Injuries have plagued Mississippi State, contributing significantly to their woes. The team had high hopes for Blake Shapen under center, but the quarterback remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. Depth issues on both offense and defense further complicate an already uphill battle.

Offensively, Mississippi State hasn’t been setting the world alight, but their defensive struggles have been a recurring nightmare. Ranking 75th in total offense, the Bulldogs will rely on Michael Van Buren Jr. to command the quarterback role. The backfield duo of Davon Booth and Johnnie Daniels has combined for over 1,200 rushing yards this season, and their ability to control the tempo could be a decisive factor. However, the defense remains a glaring weakness. Ranked 128th in total defense and 113th against the pass, the Bulldogs’ secondary is particularly vulnerable—a liability that Ole Miss is primed to exploit.

If Mississippi State hopes to spring a surprise, they’ll need their offense to deliver and their defense to step up significantly. For Ole Miss, a convincing victory would help restore pride and set the tone for the rivalry moving forward.

