How to watch and listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are set to kick off SEC play this Saturday after delivering one of the most explosive starts to a college football season in recent memory.

Ole Miss, alongside Texas and Tennessee, stands as one of just three SEC teams with a flawless 4-0 start. The Rebels have been dismantling opponents, especially on the offensive front. They're rewriting SEC history as the first team to rack up over 600 yards of offense in four consecutive games, while their 220 points through four outings mark a program record.

Currently, Ole Miss tops the nation in scoring offense, averaging a whopping 55.0 points per game, and leads in total offense (670.8 yards per game), passing yards (422.8 yards per game), and first downs (130).

The Kentucky Wildcats, who’ve already battled through two conference matchups, boast one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, ranking in the top 10 with just 217.0 yards allowed per game. They’ll be hitting the road for the first time in 2024, aiming to end their three-game skid against the Rebels and put the brakes on this offensive powerhouse.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Rebels will take on the Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 374 (NE), 374 (CAR) | Home: 190 (NE), 960 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats team news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Ole Miss is off to a record-breaking start this season, powered by a high-flying offense led by senior quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Rebels currently lead the FBS in total yards per game, passing yards, and scoring, regularly lighting up the scoreboard with video game-like stats.

Their wide receiver group has shown great depth, spreading the ball around to various playmakers. Among the most dangerous threats in their arsenal are seniors Tre Harris and Antwane Wells Jr., along with sophomore Cayden Lee, who have all been key contributors in the passing game.

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky has been thriving on defense, giving up just 12.5 points per game, which ranks 15th in the nation. However, their offense hasn’t been as sharp, sitting at 105th by averaging 22.5 points per contest. To control the pace of the game, they'll need to establish a strong ground game and consistently move the chains on first downs. By chewing up the clock and extending drives, they can prevent the Rebels from gaining any momentum.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff has been steadily improving with every snap. He’s thrown for 550 yards, averaging 137.5 yards per game, while completing 58.2% of his passes, adding three touchdowns and two interceptions in four outings.

On the ground, Demie Sumo has rushed for 274 yards (68.5 per game) and three scores in those four games. Through the air, he’s pulled in six receptions for 53 yards but hasn’t found the end zone yet. Meanwhile, junior defensive back Maxwell Hairston has his work cut out for him as he prepares to go up against one of the most stacked receiving corps in college football.

More college football news and coverage